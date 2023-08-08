The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
75-year-old dies trying to retrieve camper tire on interstate
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 75-year-old man who was trying to retrieve his camper tire died Saturday afternoon after he was hit by oncoming traffic on I-90.
Deputies responded to a call at 2:22 p.m. Saturday after the man tried to run across the interstate to pick up a tire that fell off his camper, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The man, James Lloyd Smith, of Greenville, Texas, was driving a pickup and camper trailer east on the interstate when the left rear tire of the trailer came off its axle and went into the median, a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release said.
Smith pulled over to the right shoulder and left the truck to retrieve the tire.
While he was trying to bring the tire back, a motor home that also was driving east on the interstate came through and merged into the left lane because of the pickup and trailer parked on the shoulder. At that point, Smith also was in the road and the motor home driver tried to avoid him but couldn't, according to the highway patrol.
Troopers are investigating pedestrian inattention as a possible cause of the crash.
Reynolds said people started to give Smith CPR before medical services arrived and took him to the hospital.
Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:48 p.m. of massive head trauma, said Paul Wallem, Campbell County coroner.
No charges have been filed.
This story was published on August 7, 2023.
—-----
Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigates grizzly bear attack
POWELL (WNE) — A man was injured August 5 by a grizzly bear while working in the Shoshone National Forest northwest of Dubois.
After receiving first aid from first responders, the individual was flown to the hospital for further treatment, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish release.
The man sustained injuries when he encountered a single grizzly bear at close range while conducting survey work in the Sheridan Creek drainage the morning of Aug. 5. He was able to leave the scene after the encounter and called 911.
Game and Fish personnel conducted a brief interview with the man before he was taken to the hospital then surveyed the scene and surrounding area using a drone. They found no sign of the bear that afternoon.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, based on the initial information, this appears to be a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear at close range.
The incident occurred too quickly for the individual to deploy bear spray, and once the bear made contact, the man dropped, covered his head and neck and did not fight back.
The bear left the area after the encounter.
The wounds sustained by the victim and the behavior of the bear are indicative of an “aggressive defensive” encounter at close range. Due to the surprise nature of the encounter, there are currently no further management actions planned.
“(The man’s) split-second reaction to this sudden, defensive encounter with a bear was the best possible response to this unfortunate situation,” said Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter.
This story was published on August 8, 2023.
—----
Man throws bodily fluids at jail guards twice to get sent back to prison
GILLETTE (WNE) — An inmate at the Campbell County Jail has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery on a detention officer after allegedly throwing cups of urine and feces at jail guards in an effort to get sent back to prison.
Garrett W. Bentley, 38, waived his preliminary hearing July 31 and was bound over to District Court on both felony counts.
His public defender has requested a mental evaluation to determine whether he is fit to proceed and whether mental illness was a factor in the crimes he allegedly committed.
At about 1 p.m. July 23, Bentley then threw a cup of urine and human feces at a guard, hitting him on his right leg and right arm, according to court documents.
When a sheriff’s office investigator went to Bentley’s cell, he saw feces smeared all over his face. Bentley told the investigator he threw the cup at the jail officer to get a felony charge so he would be sent back to prison. The investigator told Bentley he was charging him with a felony and to stop throwing bodily fluids at jail guards, to which Bentley agreed, according to court documents.
The next night, a different jail guard went to serve Bentley dinner at his cell. He took the food, said “thank you,” then immediately threw a cup of urine at the jail officer and said “here you go b—,” according to court documents.
The urine got on her face, neck and uniform. She left the jail to clean up and get checked on at the hospital.
Bentley also made other verbal threats toward jail officers, including threatening to murder one and saying he could throw another off of a balcony if he wanted to, according to court documents.
This story was published on August 8, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters