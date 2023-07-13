Wyoming News Briefs for July 13, 2023

The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
LCSD1 offers incentives for new special education teachers
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County School District 1 is offering a $5,000 stipend for new special education teachers hired for the 2023-24 school year.The incentive is also available for teachers who are currently working for the district but wish to transition into the special education program.
The stipend will be paid to hired staff in four equal payments, as long as the staff member remains active in the position for the entire school year.
Additionally, current LCSD1 licensed teachers interested in earning their master’s degree in special education can apply to get two-thirds of their tuition cost covered by the district (up to $10,000). Interested teachers must enroll in a pre-approved university program and apply to PTSB for an exception authorization.The tuition will be reimbursed within 30 days of completing the required documentation and application.
Applicants must apply and be hired as a special education teacher in LCSD1 and continue working as a special education teacher for at least two years after earning their master’s degree. Some individuals might qualify to receive both incentives.
Finally, the district is offering to pay two-thirds of the tuition cost to current LCSD1 special education teachers who would like to complete a pre-approved special education certification program in high-needs areas (up to $5,000).
Interested individuals, including teaching staff currently employed by the district, must apply through the Human Resources tab on the LCSD1 website at laramie1.org.
Weatherby offers new Model 307 rifles to rodeo winners
SHERIDAN (WNE) — For the first time in Sheridan WYO Rodeo history, the 10 rodeo event winners will be presented not with belt buckles as prizes, but Weatherby’s new Model 307 rifle, according to Zane Garstad, executive director of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
The Model 307 rifle is Weatherby’s first new rifle action in more than 50 years and represents the company’s home in Wyoming.
The Model 307 makes an eye-catching rodeo prize, pays homage to the state of Wyoming and signifies the beginning of a strong working relationship with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, said Luke Thorkildsen, vice president of sales, marketing and product development at Weatherby.
“When all of us first moved here, people talked about the rodeo like it was a huge, huge deal. Not being from here, I didn’t originally understand what that meant. Then I went the first time before we were sponsors, I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ There’s so much pride both in Sheridan and Wyoming and it’s just an awesome event,” Thorkildsen said. “We want to be a part of supporting the local community and also just a greater scale of the WYO Rodeo. It goes way beyond Sheridan, so it was a perfect event for us to impart and give back to the community.”
According to Garstad, the 10 rodeo event winners will be able to select which Model 307 rifle they would like based on 12 different available calibers, making each rifle unique to each winner.
Former Pinedale resident sentenced to prison for deliberate crash
PINEDALE (WNE) — Natalie R. Pilon, who moved from Pinedale to Billings, Mont., to continue recovery in 2021 after deliberately driving her car into a semi truck with a fully loaded trailer, was sentenced to prison late last month.
Pilon was seriously injured, as was the logging truck’s driver, Cayle Flugel, on Oct. 30, 2021; both were life-flighted from the scene several miles west of Pinedale that closed Highway 191 while cranes moved full-length logs like pick-up sticks.
Another driver was slightly injured.
Pilon was charged with felony intentional or reckless aggravated assault and battery and felony property destruction. She was also charged with misdemeanors of driving with a visible cell phone screen and not wearing a seatbelt.
Pilon first pleaded not guilty by reason of mental infirmity but changed her plea to no contest as part of a plea agreement.
Ninth District Court Judge Kate McKay sentenced Pilon, out on bond since the collision, to an 8- to 10-year prison term for one count of felony aggravated assault and battery and a concurrent 8- to 10-year prison term for felony property destruction.
McKay dismissed Pilon’s second felony aggravated assault and battery charge and a second felony property destruction charge.
After assessing fees and court costs, she ordered Pilon to make restitution totaling $131,050.80.
