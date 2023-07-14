Wyoming News Briefs for July 14, 2023

The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Inmate in Uinta County calls Campbell County Sheriff's Office to report mistreatment
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old inmate at the Uinta County Detention Center called the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon to report that the detention officers at the Uinta County jail were threatening him and other inmates.
He said he and the other inmates, who were supervised by probation and parole officers from Campbell County, were threatened by the detention officers with prison time. He alleged the detention officers told the inmates that if they didn’t follow the rules, they would be returned to prison, said Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
He told the sheriff’s office that it was criminal behavior and constituted “cruel and unusual punishment,” and he also wanted the probation and parole officers to be investigated because they refused to charge the Uinta County detention officers, Matheny said.
The sheriff’s office explained that it has no jurisdiction in Uinta County, and that the probation and parole officers have no authority to charge crimes outside of probation and parole violations.
The sheriff’s office suggested the man contact the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation if he has any further issues. The man told the sheriff’s office that he was making the call on a “black phone,” which was understood to mean the phone was unauthorized.
The Uinta County Jail was alerted about the illegal phone, Matheny said.
This story was published on July 13, 2023.
—-----
State releases Wyoming Insight business, energy report for June
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The June 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website at eadiv.state.wy.us/.
The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this month’s issue include the following:
. Oil prices decrease slightly; natural gas prices stay around $2/MMBtu.
“The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $70.25 per bbl. in June,” said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state’s Economic Analysis Division.
Average active oil rigs were 16 in June, and the conventional gas rig count was two. A year ago, there were 17 oil rigs and three conventional gas rigs.
The June 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $2.12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $0.23 higher than the May 2023 average.The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.19/MMBtu in June, $0.05 higher than last month.
. Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
“June sales (and) use tax collections from the mining sector were up $1.9 million (+24.0%) year-over-year,” Bainer said. This is the 22nd consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections were $75.6 million, $6.4 million (+9.2%) more than June last year.
. Oil and gas employment is still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but slowly improving.
“Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 9,100 jobs in May 2023, 700 more than May last year,” said Bainer. Before the COVID19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
. Mining employment is still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has returned to pre-COVID levels, but employment in the mining sector has still not fully recovered,” said Bainer.
Compared to February 2020, employment in the mining sector in May 2023 was down 2,700 jobs.
This story was published on July 14, 2023.
—----
Lovell schools add honesty clause to existing drug policy
LOVELL (WNE) — Big Horn County School District No. 2 has approved changes to their substance abuse policy, adding penalties if a student is found to be dishonest during questioning.
Known informally as the party rule, the extracurricular substance abuse policy establishes consequences for when a student partakes in an illicit substance outside of school grounds. Two major changes were made to the policy during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, July 10.
The first, called the honesty clause, doubles the penalties if a student does not confess to their use of substances outside of school walls before a drug test.
“If a student is honest when confronted by a school official with a violation, the consequences shall be as set forth in these guidelines. If a student denies involvement and conclusive evidence of guilt is determined by the administrator at a later date, then the suspension shall be doubled for the first and second offenses,” the new addition reads.
The second addition to the policy relaxes a penalty, strictly defining an event as one day of activity. The added language specifically addresses how tournaments will be handled in the case of student suspension.
“In the case of a tournament/ meet, each day of that specific tournament will count as one event toward their suspension,” the proposed policy change reads. “If a participant will miss the first day of the tournament due to a suspension, they may not participate in the remainder of the tournament.”
This story was published on July 13, 2023.
—----
District court trial date set for man accused of rape
BUFFALO (WNE) — A Johnson County man is facing charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a mentally disabled victim, according to documents filed in Fourth Wyoming Judicial District Court.
Robert Burton awaits his Nov. 6 trial for one count of sexual assault in the first degree following his June 29 arraignment, documents show. At the arraignment, Burton pleaded not guilty. The charge carries a sentence of five to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The victim reported being raped multiple times by Burton between 2017 and 2018 to a counselor last year, who then reported the disclosure to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, according to court documents.
Despite originally denying in an interview that the two had sexual intercourse, Burton eventually admitted to police the two did have sex but that it was consensual, according to court documents.
Court documents say the victim physically and verbally protested during each encounter and reported such protestations to police.
Burton has been serving a 10- to 20-year sentence in the Wyoming State Penitentiary since 2019 for the sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections Inmate Query.
This story was published on July 13, 2023.
—----
Bat Festival coming to Devils Tower
Sundance (WNE) — On Saturday, July 22, the National Park Service and Devils Tower Natural History Association will host the Annual Bat Festival in the picnic area of the monument from 12 to 10 p.m.
This festival will include presentations and fun educational activities all about the amazing nighttime resident of Devils Tower/Bear Lodge: the bat.
There will be an interactive inflatable cave, movie screenings, demonstrations on building bat roosts, information booths, costume contests, crafts, games, activities for kids and special guest presenters.
In addition, park staff will offer bat listening walks during the evening hours. These walks include using special detectors to listen to echolocation calls as bats fly overhead.
The Bear Lodge/Devils Tower is home to 11 bat species.
One of them, the northern long-eared bat, is currently listed as endangered and faces extinction due to the range-wide impacts of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease among bats across the continent.
“Here at Devils Tower, we hope that the festival gives visitors a fun and unique opportunity to learn about bats, why they are important to the ecosystem, and the challenges they are facing in today’s world,” says Caralie Brewer, a Biological Science Technician and Bat Management Lead. “Since the discovery of white-nose syndrome at the Tower, we would like to continue to educate the public on this disease, bats, and why they are essential to the monument, the community and agriculture.”
The Bear Lodge Bat Festival is a partnered event with support from Devils Tower Natural History Association. For your preparation and safety for this outdoor festival, please bring a flashlight and dress in layers in case of dynamic weather.
This story was published on July 13, 2023.