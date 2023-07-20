The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
WYDOT projects hit by cost escalations
SUNDANCE (WNE) — During the annual presentation from WYDOT on proposed upcoming state transportation improvement projects, District Engineer Scott Taylor told county commissioners last week that rising costs have had a serious impact on what the department is able to achieve.
The department was forced to delay $70 million’s worth of projects in 2023 due to this issue, Taylor said.
“We’re all getting hit by that pretty hard right now,” said of the cost escalations. “Just over the last couple of years it’s increased so much that we’ve had to delay projects here this summer.”
For example, he said, plant mix, fencing, structural steel and guard rails have all almost doubled.
The “big one” is asphalt liner, and milling has “definitely gone up.”
Nevertheless, Taylor assured commissioners that WYDOT expects to spend a six-year total of almost $80 million in Crook County, so there’s “plenty of work going on.”
Taylor listed two projected projects for 2024: rockfall mitigation on a six-mile stretch of highway near Carlile at an expected cost of almost $5.5 million and a $2 million bridge rehab project.
In 2025, WYDOT anticipates replacement of a bridge at Inyan Kara for $650,000.
This story was published on July 20, 2023.
About 1,200 Wyoming residents to receive student loan forgiveness
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Biden-Harris administration has approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion worth of automatic discharge of federal student loans this summer. Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment forgiveness.
In Wyoming, approximately 1,200 borrowers will receive more than $61 million in IDR forgiveness in the coming weeks.
“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class — not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” said President Joe Biden in a statement released Friday. “Republican lawmakers — who had no problem with the government forgiving millions of dollars of their own business loans — have tried everything they can to stop me from providing relief to hard working Americans.”
An IDR plan sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment at an amount intended to be affordable based on that borrower’s income and family size. IDR plans also offer forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after borrowers make 240 or 300 monthly payments, which corresponds to 20 or 25 years.
The number of required payments depends on when a borrower first took out the loans, the type of loans they borrowed, and the IDR payment plan in which the borrower is enrolled.
This story was published on July 20, 2023.
WYDOT to fix erroneous signs for Beartooth Highway
POWELL (WNE) — Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston first thought it was a hoax when he heard about a Beartooth Highway sign that refers to the scenic route as the “Beartooth American All Road.”
But Livingston saw it for himself on Monday, and by the end of the day, he was reaching out to the Wyoming Department of Transportation to figure out what was going on.
On Tuesday, WYDOT officials confirmed work was already underway to replace it and another sign that misprinted the highway’s logo.
“We’re going to fix it,” department spokesman Cody Beers said. “We rushed a correction on that. [It] should be fixed next week.”
The most egregious — which has the “All” and “American” reversed — sits right before Wyo. Highway 296’s junction with U.S. Highway 212, the Beartooth Highway.
Beers said WYDOT is embarrassed by the mistake, but he said staff simply unrolled the print and installed it as they were told as part of a full day of work.
“We literally produce hundreds of signs a year and we have to replace a lot of signs that are vandalized, bleached out by the sun, hit in crashes, damaged by wind,” he said. “When we make a mistake, we print our mistake — I don’t know why it wasn’t caught.”
“We appreciate people who have a lot of time to monitor and critique us,” Beers said. “If they’d take the same amount of time to track down the people who vandalize our signs, that would help, too.”
People who are concerned about WYDOT’s work may also apply for one of the more than 100 job openings in the department around the state, Beers added.
To report a vandalized or incorrect WYDOT sign, call 307-431-1803.
This story was published on July 20, 2023.
Two Sheridan men sentenced for participation in drug trafficking ring
SHERIDAN (WNE) — According to a media release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two Sheridan men were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring.
Jeffery Johnson, 33, and Michael Kelli, 23, were discovered by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to be involved in an influx of methamphetamine being distributed in the Lovell area in October 2021.
According to court documents, DCI agents conducted interviews with known and unknown drug distributors in the area and executed search warrants to identify key players distributing the methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was transported from California to Wyoming by rental cars, a Greyhound bus and the U.S. Postal Service.
Johnson received 110 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release. Fines assessed include $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kelli was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment with five years of supervised release. Fines assessed include $500 for community restitution and a $100 special assessment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
This story was published on July 19, 2023.
Climber killed by falling rocks in Beartooths
POWELL (WNE) — A 32-year-old climber died in the Beartooth Mountains on Friday afternoon, after falling rocks hit him in the head. Andrew Evans of Red Lodge, Montana, had been climbing the Gardner Buttress — a formation located just inside the Wyoming border — when the accident occurred.
Emergency responders were summoned around 1:30 p.m. and hiked into the area, but Evans died at the scene.
The rocks inflicted fatal trauma to the outdoorsman’s head despite his wearing a protective helmet, authorities said. His climbing partner was not injured.
Evans had been a member of Red Lodge Search and Rescue since January 2022. His former colleagues joined with personnel from Park County Search and Rescue to recover his body, lowering him to the valley floor and then carrying him up the other side to the Beartooth Highway (U.S. Highway 212). It reportedly took 1,400 feet of rope, a winch, a wheeled litter and nearly eight hours, wrapping up around 9:30 p.m.
Red Lodge Fire Rescue said it was heartbroken by Evans’ death. The agency described him as quiet, easy-going and dependable and praised his thoughtfulness and genial nature.
“Always a smile, a good attitude, a willingness to help, and super easy going,” wrote one colleague, Dang Chang. “I am so sorry for his loss, and I know our team was made better with him on it.”
It wasn’t the only tragedy to take place along the Beartooth Highway last weekend, either: On Saturday, a 56-year-old motorcyclist from Nevada, Eric Furman, was killed in a crash just north of the Wyoming border, according to media reports. Several others were injured in the incident, which involved three other motorcycles.
This story was published on July 20, 2023.