The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Dell Range shooting co- defendant pleads guilty
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cody Nicholson, one of three co-defendants allegedly involved in the fatal shooting earlier this year of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter.
Pending the outcome of a pre-sentence investigation, Nicholson will face two to three years in prison at sentencing. Assistant district attorney William Edelman also recommended that the 18-year-old defendant enter the Youthful Offender Treatment Program offered by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
If Nicholson can successfully complete that program, Edelman said, “the court would necessarily look favorably on a request to reduce his sentence to probation.”
Nicholson owned the weapon that was allegedly fired by co-defendant Tirso Munguia, court documents indicated. Munguia, 19, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May and has yet to receive a sentence or judgment. He is currently out on bond.
Nicholson and Munguia were in the back seat of the car on Jan. 9 when the 9mm handgun went off, striking Harrison, who was in the front passenger seat. Sarah Heath, the 26-year-old driver of the vehicle, also pleaded guilty in May. She entered a guilty plea on the charges of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter, three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and possession of marijuana. Her sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 22.
At Tuesday’s change-of-plea hearing, Nicholson verbally acknowledged his guilt relative to several facts in the case, including fleeing from the vehicle with the gun Munguia shot Harrison with and hiding it in a closet at his grandmother’s house.
He told District Judge Edward A. Buchanan that he hid the gun in question to try to “hinder, delay or prevent” law enforcement from properly apprehending and discovering Munguia.
This story was published on July 26, 2023.
—-----
State’s highest court rules on entitlement to jail-time credit
CASPER (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that a person is only entitled to have jail time taken off a total prison sentence once when serving two or more consecutive terms.
Any sentence that does not give an individual proper credit for the time he or she spent in custody prior to sentencing is illegal, the ruling states.
But the interpretation of that standard varies depending on what kind of case it is and what kind of sentence is given.
In 2014, Timothy Greene was sentenced on two felony counts of DUI, the ruling states. He received consecutive four-to-six-year sentences, which were suspended in favor of seven years of probation.
While on probation, Greene was arrested and charged with five new felonies, which included drug possession, the ruling states. He was held without bond for a total of 188 days.
The Campbell County District Court then revoked Greene’s probation and reimposed the original sentence with credit for time served.
“It is undisputed that the credit in those dockets included the 188 days that Mr. Greene was held without bond from his arrest to sentencing,” the ruling states.
He was also sentenced to three to five years with no credit for time served in his new drug possession case. Greene believed he should have received credit in his new case too, but the state’s highest court denied his appeal.
Greene was entitled to credit for time spent in custody while waiting for his probation to be revoked, as it “was a direct result of the original crime,” the ruling states.
“The most obvious of those situations where a defendant is arrested and charged with committing a new crime,” the ruling states.
This story was published on July 26, 2023.
—------
Roof fall highlights Wyoming workplace safety
JACKSON (WNE) — A man working on a roof on a property near Astoria Hot Springs fell between 15 to 20 feet Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Jesse Willcox, of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, said that the man was in stable enough condition to be taken to the hospital with “upper and mid extremity” injuries to his arm and waist. Willcox didn’t know where the man was from but said that he was in his 60s.
In 2022, a 42-year-old Colorado man was working for a Colorado Springs-based company when he fell 60 feet from a roof while working on the Cody House in Teton Village. Ricardo Miranda Hernandez was killed instantly.
Falls from heights are one of the leading causes of work-related death in the U.S., according to workplace safety inspectors.
Wyoming continues to lead the nation with the highest workplace fatality rate — 10.4 deaths per 100,000 workers based on the latest available data from 2021. This marks the second consecutive year Wyoming ranked first in workplace fatalities.
Tammy Johnson, director of the Wyoming AFL-CIO said that two weeks ago, the organization asked the Joint Appropriations Committee in Cheyenne to hire an occupational epidemiologist for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Epidemiologists investigate and describe the determinants and distribution of disease, disability or health outcomes, sometimes developing preventative measures.
“We demand that Gov. Mark Gordon install an occupational epidemiologist to study why roofers are falling off roofs, why people who use transportation for work are getting killed and why our death rate continues to be highest in the nation,” she said.
Johnson also said that fines are too low to incentivize safe workplaces.
She is worried about talks at the state level of reducing regulation on the housing industry and what that will mean for the safety of workers.
This story was published on July 26, 2023.
—-----
UW track athlete dies in car accident near Douglas
AFTON (WNE) — University of Wyoming track and field student-athlete Nathan Reid died in a car accident on U.S. Highway 18/20 near Orin Junction and south of Douglas, Wyo. Road construction workers discovered Reid at the site of the car crash early on Monday morning, July 24.
Reid, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, would have been entering his senior season at UW in the fall of 2023. He competed in the discus and shot put events for the Cowboys and was majoring in mechanical engineering.
“Anytime you lose someone in the UW Family it hurts, but it is extremely sad when the individual is a UW student,” said Tom Burman, director of intercollegiate athletics. “Nathan had a bright future, and he was so well respected by his teammates and coaches.”
While there are limited details regarding the accident at this time, the incident appeared to be a single-car accident.
Reid’s vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 18/20 about five miles east of I-25 near Orin Junction. The exact time of the accident has not yet been determined.
This story was published on July 25, 2023.
—-----
Average gasoline prices up nearly 4 cents a gallon in Wyoming last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 91.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.29, a difference of $1.12.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 on Monday.The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 78 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on July 26, 2023.
