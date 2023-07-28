The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Purple Heart Day proclamation signing to be held Aug. 2
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Veterans Commission invites Purple Heart recipients and the public for the signing of the Purple Heart Day Proclamation at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2. In the Capitol Building Ceremonial Signing Room.
The Purple Heart, awarded in the name of the president of the United States, holds a deep- rooted significance as the most esteemed military decoration still in use.
Since April 5, 1917, this prestigious award has been presented to armed forces members of the United States who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and sacrifice while serving in various capacities within one of the U.S. armed services.
Examples of services that warrant the Purple Heart include the following:
Any action against an enemy of the United States.
Any action with an opposing armed force of a foreign country in which the Armed Forces of the United States are or have been engaged.
Service with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force, even if the United States is not a belligerent party.
Sustaining injuries as a result of an act of any such enemy or opposing armed forces.
Sustaining injuries as a result of an act of any hostile foreign force.
The Purple Heart Day, designated as Aug. 7 of each year according to Wyoming Statute 8-4-111, is a reminder of the Purple Heart’s historical significance.
Initially established by Gen. George Washington in 1782 as the “badge of military merit,” it embodies the dedication and sacrifices made by the men and women of the armed forces.
—----
West Nile virus detected in mosquito samples
LARAMIE (WNE) — West Nile virus has been documented in eight mosquito samples collected during the past two weeks just outside the Laramie city limits.
The positive samples were isolated in mosquitoes collected from surveillance traps monitored by the City of Laramie Mosquito Control Division, according to a news release.
The rating of the risk of West Nile virus infection continues to be rated at Level 1 (low risk) based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for a phased response to WNV surveillance data. Current virus activity is categorized as “limited to sporadic activity in local mosquitoes and birds.”
No avian, equine, or human cases of WNV have been reported at this time in Albany County. Currently, the Wyoming Department of Health is reporting one positive human case in Goshen County and no animal cases in Wyoming.
The public is reminded that WNV can infect people of all ages,but the elderly may be at the greatest risk for a serious infection. Locally,the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active after dusk and citizens should limit activities in areas with high mosquito populations during this time.
Repairing screens,especially in sleeping rooms, and using personal protection such as proper clothing and insect repellent containing DEET, Picardan, or lemon eucalyptus oil can also reduce the risk.
Further Wyoming WNV information can be found online at: badskeeter.org or the Centers for Disease Control website cdc.gov/westnile/ index.html.
—-----
Yellowstone snowmobile permit lottery opens Tuesday
JACKSON (WNE) — Snowmobilers hoping to ride in Yellowstone National Park without a commercial guide this winter can enter the lottery for permits starting Tuesday.
The lottery will be open throughout August at Recreation.gov, and the winners will be notified in early September. Though there won’t be a waitlist, unclaimed or canceled permits will be available on the website on a first-come, first-served basis starting Oct. 1.
Up to four non commercially guided groups are allowed to enter the park daily, one at each oversnow entrance. Each group can have a maximum of five snowmobilers.
Permits cost $40 a day with a $6 application fee.
Permit holders must be at least 18 on the first day of their trip, and all snowmobile operators must possess a state-issued driver’s license and complete the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program. In addition, snowmobiles must meet the park’s new best available technology standard.
For a list of BAT snowmobiles and details about the access program, go online to NPS.gov/yell and search “explore in winter.”
—-----
Freedom Caucus wants Wyoming to quit American Library Association
LYMAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Freedom Caucus Wednesday called on the state library to cut ties with the American Library Association.
The group’s disdain for the organization stems in part from ALA’s endorsement of numerous sexually graphic books for kids.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is reviewing the Wyoming State Library’s connection to the American Library Association over apparent political differences.
Gordon is reviewing the connection between the national ALA and the state’s libraries, Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesman, said Wednesday.
If Wyoming ends its association with the ALA, it will be following in the footsteps of Wyoming’s Campbell County Library and Montana, which both quit due to the books deemed unsuitable for children.
—----
Denver FBI warns of scam spoofing FBI phone number
CHEYENNE (WNE) — FBI Denver is warning the public of a telephone spoofing scam in which callers portray themselves as a special agent and the phone number shows as an FBI number. The callers “spoof,” or fake, the FBI Colorado Springs’ main phone number, so the call appears to be coming from the FBI on the recipient’s caller ID.
In recent cases, victims are told their identities and/or bank accounts have been compromised.
The caller tells the victims they need to immediately move their money to gift cards or cryptocurrency. The caller asks for information that will verify this has been done; that information is used to then steal those funds.
To date, FBI Denver has identified victims with losses from $940 to $13,000; the victims do not live in Colorado or Wyoming, but rather outside FBI Denver’s area of responsibility.
Numerous other people were contacted by the spoof caller, but they have recognized the call as a scam.
Know that law enforcement will never call individuals and ask them to transfer money to gift cards, and they won’t advise people to move financial accounts into cryptocurrency.
The FBI reminds citizens to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller with whom they have not initiated contact or have not verified as legitimate.
To check out someone who purports to be from the FBI, find the phone number of the local FBI field office and call that number directly. Those who think they have been a victim of this scam can report it at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
