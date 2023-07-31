The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Man who attempted Gold’s Gym robbery sentenced
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Brandon Creel pleaded no contest to unlawful contact and interference with a peace officer earlier this month, according to a court document filed on July 18.
Creel was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and attempting to rob the local Gold’s Gym fitness center. He also attempted to confront other patrons of the gym.
He was subdued by a gym patron and later apprehended by authorities after resisting arrest.
A dispatcher had informed the officer who arrived on the scene that Creel did not successfully steal the vehicle in question but was instead “actively fighting with patrons” of the gym, according to court documents.
He was initially charged with two counts of felony robbery (threat of injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor simple assault for attempting to cause bodily injury. Under those charges he would have faced up to 11 years in prison and more than $10,000 in fines.
Due to his no-contest plea, he will only need to serve less than a year in jail.The court ordered that his 69 days already spent in jail will be taken as credit and served consecutively with his 360-day sentence.
After his time in jail, he will have one year of probation, along with a total of $270 in fees that he will have to pay for court costs, among other services.The court waived $250 in public defender fees, citing his inability to pay.
This story was published on July 29, 2023.
—-----
Teton Village receives nearly $1 million to purchase electric buses
JACKSON (WNE) — Four red buses that move visitors and employees between the base of the Aerial Tram and the Ranch Lot in Teton Village will get an upgrade in fall 2024.
Taking their place will be four zero-emission battery-electric buses and charging equipment, funded through a federal grant awarded to the Teton Village Association Improvement and Service District.
“Reduced transit emissions will protect air quality here at the southern gateway to Grand Teton National Park, a Class 1 airshed, and serve as a model for the hundreds of thousands of guests we welcome to Teton Village from around the world every year,” Melissa Turley, executive director of the Teton Village Association, said in a press release.
The $945,179 grant from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve bus reliability and decrease maintenance costs and emissions, a service district press release said. Teton Village Association will fund the 20% local match, $166,796, from capital project funds supported by the Teton Village Resort District.
The buses are part of the $8.6 billion act, which sets aside $1.7 billion for transit projects in 46 states and territories, including 1,700 American-built buses that will be manufactured with American parts and labor.
These buses serve nearly half a million people per year.
The department has worked to mitigate traffic in part to keep Highway 390 to two lanes. The Teton Village Association is attempting to transition its bus fleet to 100% electric by 2030.
“Keeping Wyoming 390 two lanes is good for the environment, wildlife, and our neighbors,” the press release said.
This story was published on July 31, 2023.
—-----
Gillette man charged after allegedly stabbing man who ended up in ICU
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of stabbing one of two men he was fighting and causing injuries serious enough to put that man in the intensive care unit has been charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Phillip I. Young, 24, was charged at a preliminary hearing last Tuesday.
Young was arrested July 17 after police responded to the report of a fight between three men and found a 23-year-old man bleeding from his stomach.
Officers tried life-saving measures before EMS arrived and took the man to the Campbell County Health emergency department where he was immediately taken into surgery for the knife wound, according to court documents.
Police frisked Young before talking with him. A large folding knife fell from the man’s jacket.
“I was protecting myself,” Young told officers, according to court documents.
He said he was at the residence all day and when he began talking with the 23-year-old man, another man, 44, got offended and told him to “step up” to a fight, according to court documents.
Young said he was going to leave, but after the challenge, instead began fighting the older man.
They eventually separated and Young began walking away. When he was outside in the parking lot, he said the man challenged him to a fight again. He turned and faced the man, who then punched him in the mouth, according to court documents.
Young said he put the man in a headlock and held it until he saw the 23-year-old approach him. That’s when he pulled out the knife and “clipped” the younger man with the knife, according to court documents.
“It wasn’t premeditated, just instinct,” Young said.
He said that he was pursued by the two men and felt threatened.
His charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
-----
Hageman bill would tighten label requirements for U.S.-raised beef
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., introduced the Country of Origin Labeling Enforcement Act of 2023.
The bill, which is co-led by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., seeks to prohibit beef retailers from designating foreign beef as an American-made product by defining U.S.-produced beef as coming from animals “exclusively born, raised, slaughtered, and packaged in the United States.”
Processors who do not comply with country of origin labeling requirements will be assessed a fine of $5,000 per pound of beef illegally labeled as “made in the USA,” according to a news release from Hageman’s office.
Hageman stated in the release: “Beef is a key product of the American West, and enhanced country of origin labeling guidance is vital to protecting small-scale farmers and ranchers that must compete with mega meatpacking conglomerates. Clarifying what it means to be ‘made in the USA’ will give consumers greater confidence in what they feed their families, support local farmers and economies, and crack down on deceptive labeling practices by the big four meatpackers.”
In addition to bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, multiple stakeholder groups including R-CALF, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and Farm Action Fund have applauded this bill.
The Country of Origin Labeling Enforcement Act is Hageman’s 12th bill introduced since joining Congress in January.
This story was published on July 29, 2023.
Let the news come to you
