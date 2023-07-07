The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Secretary of state welcomes addition of election measures
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On July 1, Secretary of State Chuck Gray welcomed several new additions to the Wyoming Election Code.
House Enrolled Act 46, which strengthens Wyoming’s voter ID law for absentee ballots, and House Enrolled Act 30, which increases transparency in the release of Wyoming’s Voter Registry List information, went into effect July 1, according to a news release from his office.
House Enrolled Act 70, which prevents crossover voting and closes Wyoming’s primaries, and Senate Enrolled Act 86, which advances election security by, among other things, shortening the early voting period from 45 days to 28 days, previously went into effect in March.
“Wyoming’s 2023 Legislative Session saw the passage of a number of landmark election integrity bills. I am proud of our administration’s work in advocating for advancements in election integrity and security, and our team is working hard to ensure their smooth and efficient implementation in preparation of the 2024 Election,” Gray said in the news release.
The Wyoming Secretary of State publishes the Wyoming Election Code.
To view a copy of the revised Election Code, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
This story was published on July 7, 2023.
—--
Man arrested for felony theft and drug possession at Walmart
GILLETTE (WNE) — Police arrested a 58-year-old man for felony counts of theft and drug possession Wednesday evening at Walmart.
An employee called officers to report video of the man taking carts full of unpaid items from the store on June 18 and June 28. The woman told officers the same man was currently at the store, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
Officers spoke with the man, James Comstock, at Walmart who also had been previously trespassed from the store. He denied being the man from the videos but allowed officers to search his vehicle where they found about 5.5 grams of meth.
The value of the stolen items in June amounted to $1,216.74, and the man was arrested for felony theft, since it was more than $1,000 worth of stolen items in the last 90 days. Wasson said Comstock also was arrested for felony drug possession and criminal trespassing.
This story was published on July 6, 2023.
—----
Woman charged with injuring two deputies
PINEDALE (WNE) —- A Missouri woman is charged with two felonies of injuring deputies while resisting arrest June 20 after a traffic stop near the Daniel Junction.
Crystal D. Hatcher is also charged with the third or more possession of marijuana, a felony in Wyoming, according to court records.
Sublette County deputies Brian Gardner and Danielle Cooper stopped driver Clifton N. Brown, also of Missouri, around 11:49 p.m., for speeding southbound on Highway 191, according to the affidavit. Deputies noted a very “distinct” smell of what they concluded was marijuana from the vehicle and asked Brown to step out of the car, which he declined to do, asking to call his attorney, it says.
Brown resisted and called the deputies “racist” when they asked him several more times and they helped him out, according to the affidavit.
Brown and Hatcher, his passenger, denied there was marijuana in the vehicle.
Hatcher said she was 1 week pregnant and refused to get out, verbally and physically resisting and “forcefully” pulling herself out of the patrol car.
Deputies Gardner and Cooper “carefully placed her on the ground,” according to the affidavit. Both injured their knees from trying to protect Hatcher from hurting herself while resisting as they placed her on the ground, it says.
Hatcher is charged with a felony of interfering with and causing injury to Gardner as well as the same felony for injuring Cooper.
She admitted marijuana in the car was hers, leading to a third felony charge of third or subsequent possession, records show.
Brown was cited for speeding and released. Hatcher refused treatment and was taken into custody, then released after Brown paid her $10,000 cash bond.
Hatcher waived her June 28 preliminary hearing in Sublette County Circuit Court.
This story was published on July 6, 2023.
—---
Father of 3-year-old arrested for intoxication and child endangerment
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 38-year-old man who allegedly left his 3-year-old son unattended while he was drunk Wednesday night was arrested for child endangerment, intoxication and interference of an emergency call.
Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road at about 10:20 p.m. after reports of the man threatening people and leaving his toddler unattended. The boy looked for and found a woman who lives nearby. He was in wet clothes and a wet diaper, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
The boy’s father was found very drunk and sleeping in a yard where the sprinklers were going, which is what also soaked the boy. The neighbor took care of the boy, and the man left the area.
When he was later found by officers, he was very drunk, Wasson said, and he became agitated.
Officers arrested him and found that when the neighbor told him she was going to call police for help, he threatened and intimidated her into not calling, Wasson said.
Along with the arrest, the man also was given a trespass notice for the Fairway Estates property.
The child was taken into protective custody.
This story was published on July 6, 2023.