Wyoming News Briefs for June 12, 2023

Bridger-Teton looking for company to manage Jackson-area campgrounds
JACKSON (WNE) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest is looking for a company to operate about 15 campgrounds and a hot springs pool in the Jackson area.
For well over a decade, the Bridger-Teton has asked private companies to collect fees from visitors and maintain developed campgrounds and other developed sites across the Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts. Aud and Di Campground Services, Inc., a Utah-based company that operates campgrounds throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, has held the contract for the past 10 or so years.
Bridger-Teton spokesman Evan Guzik said the forest is rebidding the contract because it’s set to expire April 30, 2024.
The Forest Service isn’t asking companies that bid on the contract to change anything in particular. Instead, when companies submit their bids, they’ll be able to spell out how they want to operate and whether they’ll be looking to make any changes to fees or other operations.
One thing that companies will be required to do is detail how much they want to charge people for the first three years of operations.
Bids are due by 4:30 p.m. July 31, and the Bridger-Teton hopes to decide which company will take over the operation by December 2023 so the firm can start operating campgrounds the following May.
The contract will be for five years, with an option for the Bridger-Teton to renew the contract for another five years without a competitive bidding process at the end of the first five-year term.
Prospective applicants can find details posted on the federal contracting website SAM.gov, or by contacting Linda Merigliano, the forest’s recreation/wilderness program manager, at Linda.Merigliano@usda.gov or 739-5428.
This story was published on June 12, 2023.
—---
Law enforcement ‘impersonator’ identified as off-duty SCSO deputy
SHERIDAN (WNE) — According to a press release by Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, the law enforcement “impersonator” reported to Sheridan Police Department Wednesday has been identified as a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was off-duty at the time of the incident. As of this time, Dominguez wrote, there is no known concern to the public from a possible law enforcement impersonator in the Sheridan area.
SPD received a report to dispatch at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday from a driver who was informally pulled over near the intersection of West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue. The suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer to the driver, presented a badge and gave the victim a verbal warning for a perceived violation of Wyoming State Statute.
Sheridan County Undersheriff Devereaux Johnson said SCSO protocol dictates off-duty deputies must inform dispatch if they make any public contact while off-duty. Following Wednesday’s incident, the deputy did not follow through with that protocol, creating a lapse in communication that created concern for the victim driver and the public.
SCSO apologized for the lapse in communication and for creating public concern.
This story was published on June 9, 2023.
Man arrested after challenging police to a fight
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 52-year-old man was arrested for breach of peace and interference after resisting arrest Thursday night when he challenged police to a fight.
A 45-year-old woman said she heard the man arguing with three men outside in the 2600 block of Dogwood Avenue. She and her boyfriend went outside and intervened, and the three men left the area, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
After the argument was broken up, the 52-year-old stood in the middle of the road and yelled profanities at the woman and her boyfriend. He started to walk away, then turned around and threatened them before walking away again, Wasson said.
Police saw the man jumping a fence behind the Powder Basin Shopping Center. They tried to talk to him, but he ran away. They later found him and told him he was being detained, and he challenged them to a fight.
He refused to comply when instructed to put his hands behind his back, and a Taser was used, Wasson said.
He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and after being cleared, he was arrested for breach of peace and interference.
This story was published on June 9, 2023.
—---