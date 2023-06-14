Wyoming News Briefs for June 14, 2023

The following are news briefs for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Gas prices climb by 4.5 cents in Wyoming in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 16.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 123 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $3.87 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.18, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.11 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 on Monday.The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on June 14, 2023.
Sheridan school board approves school meal price increases
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County School District 2 board unanimously approved an increase in 2023-2024 school meal prices for the first time in more than 20 years at its meeting Monday.
SCSD2 Food Services Director Leslie Haberkern said inflation has hit the district’s food service program hard — for example, she said the cost of a case of applesauce has increased by 48%. The school’s food service program is partially funded by the National School Lunch Program, but Haberkern said current meal prices are no longer enough to cover what the district pays. According to the SCSD2 budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, the district spent more than $2.2 million on food service-related expenses.
“I think these increases are manageable, and another thing to remember is we have not increased lunch prices in the past 20 years. So we are definitely not keeping up with the times,” she said.
Breakfast prices for all grades will increase by 50 cents, except for kindergarten through fifth grade students, who will receive free breakfast. The district implemented universal free breakfast for all elementary grades in the 2022-2023 school year even after pandemic-era meal cost waivers from the federal government ended because it increased students’ participation in meals.
Kindergarten through fifth grade lunches will increase by 50 cents, and lunches for grades six through 12 will increase by 75 cents.
Low-income families are able to submit applications starting July 1 for free and reduced lunch prices. Families that already qualify for programs such as the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act do not need to fill out an application and will automatically receive free and reduced prices.
This story was published on June 13, 2023.
Man pleads guilty in federal child sexual abuse case
CASPER (WNE) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a middle school girl on the Wind River Reservation after grooming her using social media, federal court filings show.
Shawn Gardner pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse before U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper, as part of an agreement with the state.
He originally pleaded not guilty in March. The details of his plea agreement have not been released to the public, but Gardner was facing up to life in prison.
In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Gardner, who was 23 at the time, started sending one girl explicit Snapchat messages, the complaint states, and propositioned the girl for sex in those messages.
An Arapahoe Middle School security officer learned of this on Nov. 30 and questioned the girl, who told him she was aware of another student involved with Gardner through social media, the complaint states. A 12-year-old girl had posted a video of herself in the car with Gardner on Snapchat, referencing them being in a romantic relationship.
Then, another school resource officer spoke with that 12-year-old girl, who “disclosed that she had sex with Shawn Lee Gardner the week prior, over the Thanksgiving holiday,” according to the complaint. He assaulted her multiple times and later told her, “Don’t tell anyone,” it states.
A search warrant was served to Snap Inc. for content on the social media account. Officials also conducted DNA tests and collected several bedding items, which were sent to the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory.
Gardner is being held without bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.
This story was published on June 14, 2023.
Longtime Jackson resident dies in trench collapse
JACKSON (WNE) — A longtime Jackson resident was killed Friday morning after a trench collapsed.
Gale Roberts, 63, was trying to install a French drain on his Sublette County property at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. While working on his property in Boulder, Roberts was installing the trench to prevent water from a nearby ditch from seeping into his crawl space.
First responders arrived at the property on Navajo Path at 10 a.m. Friday and saw a backhoe that had trenched a ditch approximately 25 feet long and about 8 to 10 feet deep, according to a press release from Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr.
“A large slab of earth had come free from one of the trench edges and collapsed on a person who was in the ditch at the time, covering most of his body up to his head,” the release said.
First responders began digging to reach Roberts, who was not breathing and was pronounced dead.
Roberts and his wife and daughter lived in Jackson Hole for many years.
Last year the Occupational Safety and Health Administration deemed the rate of trench deaths “alarming” after 22 workers died in the first six months of 2022, surpassing the 15 workers who died in 2021.
In response, OSHA launched enhanced enforcement initiatives to protect workers: mobilizing 1,000 trench inspections nationwide and potentially recommending criminal penalties for employers.
Additional information on trenching hazards, solutions and a safety video are available on OSHA’s website.
This story was published on June 14, 2023.
Updated search engine locates Wyoming history at a click
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming State Libraries Digital Suite Collections underwent a seven-month process to create an easier way to navigate through collections on Wyoming, from federal documents to the places, inventors and business owners that make up the state’s history.
“As the digital collections approach one million files, updates to the system create an easy and fast way to make information readily available and improve service to the public,” said Travis Pollok, legislative librarian at the Wyoming State Library, in a news release.
The Wyoming State Library Digital Collections Suite upgraded searching features for more than 960,000 digital records in five of the six collections.
These include Wyoming Places, Wyoming State Publications, Wyoming Legislation, Wyoming Inventors and Wyoming Trademarks.
The change to the search engine creates a more visible and faster search tool for patrons, the release said.
For assistance with searching the Wyoming Digital Collections, contact your local library or contact the Wyoming State Library at statelibrary@ wyo.gov or 307-777-6333.
This story was published on June 14, 2023.