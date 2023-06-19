Wyoming News Briefs for June 19, 2023

The following news briefs are for Monday, June 19, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Victim in Cheyenne strangling case dies; suspect in custody
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The female victim of an early Thursday morning strangulation was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.
Phoenix Cerenil, 19, had been hospitalized with what the Cheyenne Police Department described as “serious injuries.”
CPD responded to a 911 hangup call at a camper in the 4700 block of Cactus Way at 12:19 a.m.Thursday. Police arrived to find Cerenil unresponsive.
Officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Karn, 19, and came to the conclusion Karn assaulted the victim as the result of an interpersonal conflict.
Karn was booked into Laramie County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.
Representatives for the CPD said the investigation is still ongoing and that more updates on charges would be provided as they gather more information.
This story was published on June 18, 2023.
Webinar disrupted by racist language
CASPER (WNE) — A University of Wyoming webinar was disrupted Tuesday night after an individual used racist and vulgar language during a “Zoom bombing” incident.
Zoom-bombing is a term used to describe an uninvited person joining a private video call.
There have been reports around the country of educators, businesses and other formal meetings being disrupted by unwanted individuals, who sometimes say or do inappropriate things.
“We are both angry and sad to report that a Zoom webinar for incoming UW students Tuesday night was disrupted by an individual who displayed racist and vulgar language,” the University of Wyoming sent in an email to students and faculty. Some of the language “did target a specific group,” said Chad R. Baldwin, spokesperson for UW.
The details about what the individual said were not disclosed.
About 230 incoming students attended the virtual meeting, which was part of a summer webinar series for new students, said Baldwin.
“The comments were not connected with any of the content of the webinar, which was about transportation services and housing,” he said.
Officials don’t believe the individual is a student or connected to the university in any way, said Baldwin.
“[B]ut we will do what we can to identify the individual and hold them responsible,” the university’s statement said.
The university is “not certain, at this point, what action might be possible” to hold the individual accountable, said Baldwin.
UW plans to redouble its efforts around cybersecurity practices in an attempt to avoid similar incidents from happening again, the statement said.
Police are also investigating the incident, said UW Police Chief Joshua Holland.
This is not the first time that someone has disrupted a UW Zoom meeting with racism. In 2021, an unidentified person interrupted a Black history event with racist and pornographic images and slurs.
This story was published on June 17, 2023.
Gordon calls proposed BLM conservation rule ‘boneheaded’
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Thursday, Gov. Mark Gordon provided testimony to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s Conservation and Landscape Health proposed rule and in favor of a bill to withdraw that rule.
According to the BLM, the proposed Public Lands Rule, announced in late March, would provide tools for it to:
. Restore critical wildlife habitat and clean water
. Protect healthy public lands in the face of increasing drought, wildfire and climate impacts
. Ensure responsible development backed by science and data.
Making Wyoming’s case that the proposed rule oversteps the federal agency’s authority while undermining the important role that states play in developing management plans for public lands, Gordon testified: “Let me say, my administration values the relationships we have with Wyoming BLM staff, which is why it seems so boneheaded to spurn valuable, on-the-ground stakeholder knowledge and the ability to work with local partners to craft a useful way forward. Wildlife management is the responsibility and squarely within the authority and purview of the states — not the federal government.”
Following the testimony of Gordon and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, BLM Principal Deputy Director Nada Wolff Culver testified that the BLM is extending public comment for an additional 15 days.
This story was posted on June 17, 2023.
Sheridan above 30-year average rainfall for June
SHERIDAN (WNE) — By end of day Thursday, the Sheridan area had received 3.97 inches of rainfall in the month of June.
A 30-year average for the region is 1.04 inches of rain in June, according to Todd Chambers, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologist in Billings, Montana.
“Last year at this time, we’d only seen 0.69 inches,” Chamber said.
Excessive rainfall Wednesday evening resulted in “minor flooding along Little Goose Creek, and minor street flooding in and around Sheridan and Big Horn,” according to the National Weather Service. Because of continued rainfall over and near the Bighorns, water levels were predicted to recede slowly.
“Usually, the water drops down during the day, but we’re having evening rains that bring it back up. We are having some minor, localized flooding into some yards and a little on some roadways,” Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said. “Our road and bridge crew has been doing a good job keeping an eye on the county roads, addressing any concerns that are on the roadways.”
Water makes it to town within hours of rain on the mountain, especially because the reservoirs are full.
From now until August, rainfall is predicted to be at or just above average levels, with similar conditions lingering into fall, Chambers said. Bigger climatic trends can impact the local weather, and right now Wyoming is transitioning from a La Niña pattern to an El Niño pattern. But the main reason for continued thunderstorms and rainfall, he said, is persistent Gulf of Mexico moisture.
Continued thunderstorms have caused soil saturation, and even moderate rain can’t soak in, he said. When rain falls on the Bighorns and runs downstream, there can be the potential for flash flooding, he said.
This story was published on June 17, 2023.