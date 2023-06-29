Wyoming News Briefs for June 29, 2023

The following are news briefs for Thursday, June 28, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.Man allegedly uses counterfeit bill to pay 24/7 program fees
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 36-year-old man accused of paying for 24/7 program fees with a fake $100 bill may see additional charges.
Deputies went into the Sheriff’s Office lobby Tuesday evening after 24/7 program employees had received a counterfeit $100 bill, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The 24/7 program is a bail program where participants regularly take drug and alcohol tests in order to stay out of jail.
The main control clerk said the $100 bill was marked with a counterfeit marker that showed up dark brown, showing the bill was fake. The money looked real at first because it was the right color and had a security strip. A closer look showed that it read “movie prop use only,” Reynolds said.
The man who allegedly used the bill said the money was in his car and he didn’t know where it came from but decided to use it.
The case will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.
This story was published on June 28, 2023.
Severe thunderstorm spawns tornado, hail near KayceeBUFFALO (WNE) — Strong thunderstorms spread across southern Johnson County on Friday afternoon, spawning a tornado and dropping large-size hail.
The National Weather Service and Johnson County Emergency Management confirmed that a tornado was spotted about one mile northwest of Kaycee on Friday afternoon.
If the tornado touched down, “it must not have been any bigger than a dust devil,” said Beau LeDoux, whose place was in the tornado’s path. “It just knocked over the kids’ play house and rolled it over about 30 feet.”
The heaviest damage was west of Kaycee near Barnum where tennis ball- sized hail was reported.
The hail killed two or three ewes and seven or eight lambs at the Forbes ranch, Emory Forbes said. Several other lambs were badly injured by the storm, he said.
“I’ve never seen hail like it in my lifetime, and I’m about 70 years old,” Forbes said. “And I hope I never see another one like it.”
At the Forbes place, the storm damaged vehicles and the house’s roof but did not break windows in the home.
“We saw it coming, and luckily we got into the house,” Forbes said. “The hail hit the ground, and it’d bounce 4 or 5 feet in the air.”
The hardest-hit areas were unincorporated areas of southern Johnson County, with nickel-sized hail reported in Kaycee.
As dictated by the county’s emergency response plan for possible tornadic activity, the county opened the Red Wall Community Center basement and 10 to 15 people, including travelers on Interstate 25, sheltered in the basement. Law enforcement went door to door in Kaycee to let residents know that the community center was open.
This story was published on June 29, 2023.
Murder suspect pleads guiltyGREYBULL (WNE) — Nicole Wagon, mother of Jocelyn Watt, reacted to the news that the person accused of killing her daughter had pleaded guilty to murder.
“We never gave up on seeking justice for Jocelyn and Rudy,” said Wagon.
Watt and her companion Rudy Perez were shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2019, in their home. Brandon Donald Monroe, 16 at the time, entered Watt’s home with three other men. Monroe said they were looking for marijuana and money. He admitted he had used methamphetamine prior to going to the home.
Now 21, Monroe pleaded guilty Thursday, June 22 to two first degree murder charges. The plea agreement gives him two concurrent life sentences in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
However, only the governor at the time will be able to grant parole.
Monroe had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in April. A Wyoming Department of Health forensic psychologist determined in May that Monroe does not meet the criteria for this type of defense.
Wagon said she is also never giving up on getting justice for her other daughter, Jade Wagon.
Jade was found dead in a remote area in January 2020.
Her death was ruled accidental, caused by hypothermia and methamphetamine intoxication. The case was closed. Wagon is left with questions about who took Jade to that location and just left her there.
She is raising Jade’s two children. She vows to keep on fighting for Jade, other missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIPs) and their families.
Wagon is a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe.
This story was published on June 29, 2023.
Three-vehicle crash results in two deathsWORLAND (WNE) — A three-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Wind River Canyon on U.S. 20/ Wyoming 789 resulted in the deaths of two Wyoming residents.
According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at milepost 110 at 9:34 a.m. Per the report, the driver of a Toyota was northbound, while the driver of a Subaru was southbound on US 20. The Toyota attempted to pass a vehicle in front of it and collided with the Subaru in a head-on style collision.
The Chevrolet SUV was behind the Subaru and impacted the rear of the Toyota after the Toyota and Subaru collided.
The two people who died from the collision were William Mesa, 74, and Candace Vassalluzzo, also 74. They were the drivers of two of the vehicles involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Information on which vehicles they were driving was not available from the Wyoming Highway Patrol by press time.
The road was wet, and it was raining. Driver inattention is listed as a possible contributing factor.
This story was published on June 29, 2023.
The following are news briefs for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices are up by 3 cents per gallonCHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 17.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.21 per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.72 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 on Monday.The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on June 28, 2023.
Dozens of escaped sheep cause three-vehicle crash south of WrightGILLETTE (WNE) — About 30 sheep believed to have escaped in the early hours of Monday morning caused a three-vehicle crash that sent two drivers to the emergency room with minor injuries.
A semi-truck driving south on Highway 59 near Edwards Road, south of Wright, shortly before 2 a.m. struck six sheep that were part of a larger flock of sheep that are believed to have escaped nearby and began walking north up the road.
The semi-truck driver, which was hauling sand, according to a Campbell County Fire Department press release, was taken to the Campbell County Health emergency room. The driver of a GMC Sierra was also hurt and taken to the emergency room, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
A Honda HR-V was damaged by a tire from the semi during the crash, but no one inside was hurt.
All vehicles involved were towed from the area and Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation, Reynolds said.
This story was published on June 27, 2023.
Gov. Gordon pleased with final Marton Ranch BLM decisionCHEYENNE (WNE) —On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon received the Bureau of Land Management’s final environmental assessment and decision record that provided supplemental analysis to the Marton Ranch Acquisition EA.
The BLM Casper Field Office announced the completion of its supplemental analysis of the Marton Ranch purchase and incorporation of state agency and public comments into the final document.
This final supplemental EA is a result of a settlement agreement between Wyoming and the BLM following the BLM’s purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch.The state of Wyoming appealed the BLM’s decision to the Department of Interior’s Interior Board of Land Appeals in June 2022 and reached a settlement with the BLM and IBLA in October 2022.The BLM agreed to provide additional opportunities for state agencies and public comments and supplement its environmental analysis.
Planning regarding the BLM’s management of the property will take place in the near future, and include public comments and state and county involvement, according to a news release from Gordon’s office.
“I am encouraged to see the public interest in participating in the planning processes for the future of this incredible area,” Gordon said in the release. “This land, like the people and businesses reliant on multiple-use and public access of public lands, has tremendous potential. I am confident that any future land exchanges involving the BLM will follow the proper process.”
This story was published on June 28, 2023.