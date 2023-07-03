The following are news briefs for Monday, July 3, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Wyoming elected officials react to Supreme Court ruling on student loan debt relief
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Friday, Wyoming’s two U.S. senators weighed in with official statements after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled the administration lacked authority to use executive action to cancel student loan debt: “Today’s decision is a victory for every American who played by the rules and worked hard to pay off their own debt. Senate Republicans warned that President Biden’s student loan scheme was unconstitutional. This decision confirms that.”
“We will block any attempt by President Biden and congressional Democrats that continues this executive overreach and reckless spending,” he added. “The 87% of Americans with no student loan debt should never be forced to pay off the debt of the 13% who do.”
“Asking hardworking people in Wyoming to cover a $400 billion bill for doctors, lawyers and those with multiple graduate degrees has always been morally wrong, and I applaud the Supreme Court for finding it legally wrong, as well,” U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said in a statement. “President Biden cannot rule by executive order, simultaneously going around the will of the American people. He must work with Congress to govern within the confines of the Constitution.”
This story was published on July 1, 2023.
—---
Boy crashes truck after milkshake TikTok incident
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 17-year-old boy crashed his truck late Thursday night after fleeing a potential confrontation that stemmed from a TikTok video involving a milkshake and an upset driver.
Police responded to Dalbey Memorial Park for the report of an accident after 11 p.m. Thursday. The boy had been driving his 2008 Chevy truck at “an incredibly high rate of speed,” said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
The boy lost control and collided with a large landscaping boulder before crashing into a tree. The truck was inoperable and was towed from the scene.
There were three passengers, a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old driver. No one was hurt in the crash, Welch said.
Police learned that the boy had been driving unsafely because he was fleeing a potential confrontation with unknown individuals. One of his passengers had thrown a milkshake out of the window at another vehicle while trying to record a TikTok video, Welch said.
That upset the people in the vehicle the milkshake was thrown at, and they began following the carload of teenagers, presumably to “confront them about the TikTok video-induced milkshake throwing,” Welch said.
Officers were unable to determine which of the passengers threw the milkshake. It’s not known where the incident occurred, and the people who were following the pickup were gone by the time of the crash, Welch said.
Damage to the truck was more than $1,000, and damage to the park property was less than $1,000. The 17-year-old was ticketed for careless driving.
This story was published on June 30, 2023.
—----
Human remains found in Carbon County identified
RAWLINS (WNE) — The human remains discovered by shed antler hunters near the Pedro Mountains/ Miracle Mile area of Carbon County have been confirmed as belonging to John Daily Hammond of Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Hammond was reported missing on Nov. 11, 2021, after a camping trip near the Miracle Mile/Pedro Mountains.
Shed antler hunters in that area discovered human skeletal remains on May 6, 2023.
The remains were analyzed by a forensic pathologist in Casper, Wyoming, who was able to confirm the identity utilizing skeletal analysis and medical records belonging to Hammond.
“Thank you to the Carbon County Coroner’s Office for their assistance in closing this case.There are no indications that foul play was involved. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Hammond,” a press release from Carbon County Sheriff Alex S. Bakken states.
This story was published on July 2, 2023.
—---
BLM oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming nets $14,776,920
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming State Office on Friday conducted a competitive oil and gas lease sale, offering 116 parcels covering 127,014.62 acres in Wyoming. In total, 67 parcels covering 69,149.39 acres sold for $14,776,920.
The environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale and proposed lease stipulations are available online at the BLM’s ePlanning website at tinyurl.com/ blm-lease-sale-063023.
As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67% royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the act is available on BLM’s online fact sheet.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for a permit to drill detailing development plans.
This story was published on July 1, 2023.