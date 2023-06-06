Wyoming News Briefs for June 6, 2023

The following are news briefs for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Bond revoked for Dell Range shooting defendant
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tirso Munguia, 19, one of the three defendants charged in connection with the shooting death of Angelina Harrison, 16, had his bond revoked last week after violating the terms of his bond by allegedly making contact with Harrison’s family.
Judge Edward Buchanan ordered the District Court to revoke Munguia’s bond, saying that he “materially violated his bond.” Buchanan also said that his bond could be reinstated on the same terms, with the condition that Munguia be subject to GPS tracking, and that he cannot leave his residence.
On May 18, Munguia was arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond after coming into contact with the victim’s family at a fundraiser in Harrison’s memory, according to court documents.
“Munguia arrived at a fundraiser for (Harrison) hosted by members of (Harrison’s) family in the 200 block of East 23rd Street,” Cheyenne Police Detective Alex Huff wrote in a report. “Munguia approached members of (Harrison’s) family at the fundraiser and caused a disturbance.”
Munguia allegedly killed Harrison in January after mishandling a firearm in the backseat of a car in which both were passengers, a Cheyenne Police Department investigation concluded. He was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter.
Reports by officers stated that Munguia was seated behind Harrison while Sarah Heath, 26, drove them down Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9 near Frontier Mall. Cody Nicholson, 18, was also in the car. He gave Munguia his personal firearm, which officials say Munguia accidentally fired, killing Harrison.
In early May, Munguia pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing on that charge.
The conditions of his bond stipulated that he could not make any contact with the victim’s family.
This story was published on June 6, 2023.
—---
Cell tower approved on Switchback Ranch property
CODY (WNE) — More than seven years after the Park County Commissioners first approved a special use permit to build a cellphone tower on property owned by Switchback Ranch LLC, a similar project is moving forward on its land in the Clark area.
During its May 24 meeting, the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission approved Bridger Tower Corporation’s special use permit application to build a 310-foot monopole tower.
The tower’s site is located 20 miles northwest of Powell and 2,000 feet southeast of the intersection of State Highways 120 and 294, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning. According to the construction drawings, Verizon Wireless is a proposed carrier with an identifiable lease area on the tower. The tower could eventually be used by up to three additional cell service providers as well, Dillivan said.
Chad Krahel, senior vice president with Bridger Tower Corporation, said the new tower would serve roughly a 30-mile radius surrounding the tower.
“This tower particularly is designed to fill the gap in coverage between Cody and Belfry,” Krahel said. “In theory, this tower should cover the community of Clark and on down the highway in both directions … for a 30-mile radius … That wouldn’t be high speed coverage or 5G, but it would cover basic phone service for safety and 911 calls and things like that.”
Unlike another recent cell phone tower proposal in the Wapiti area, the tower on the Switchback Ranch has not generated any public comment or controversy, Dillivan said. No written public comments were received by Park County Planning and Zoning, and Krahel was the only person who gave comments during the May 24 meeting.
This story was published on June 5, 2023.
—---
Gillette man faces $22K restitution for unemployment fraud
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man pleaded guilty to misrepresenting or falsifying statements to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and was ordered to repay more than $22,000 he received in fraudulent benefits.
Klaus G. Paugsch, 49, pleaded guilty at a May 22 change of plea hearing to one of five counts of making misrepresentations or false statements in violation of the Wyoming Workers’ Compensation Act, according to court documents.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed the remaining four counts, per plea negotiations.
In a plea agreement, Paugsch agreed to pay $22,189.52 in restitution to DWS.
Paugsch qualified for temporary disability benefits after suffering a work-related injury in September 2020 while he was a Wyoming Lawn Pro employee, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Based on Paugsch’s application, he qualified to receive $1,835.16 in benefits each month.
As a condition of the claims, Paugsch was required to report to DWS when returning to work of any kind, including part-time or temporary, and report the gross earnings, when applicable.
In October 2022, Paugsch admitted to working for Walmart, Manpower U.S. Inc. and Thunder Basin Coal Company without notifying DWS and continuing to collect monthly benefits.
He was paid $45,995.08 throughout the 726 days he was approved to receive benefits, of which he fraudulently received $22,189.52 between Oct. 2021 and September 2022, according to the affidavit.
He now faces an open sentencing at his Aug. 29 hearing. The felony conviction carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
This story was published on June 6, 2023.
—---
Plea changed in harassment case
CODY (WNE) — The Powell man arrested in January for harassing his ex-girlfriend at her workplace by flipping the breaker twice in order to “irritate” her pleaded guilty May 3 during a change of plea hearing.
Erik L. Jensen, 35, pleaded guilty to intent to harass and two counts of violating a protection order.
During his May 9 change of plea hearing, Jensen pleaded guilty to one count of intent to harass rather than one count of stalking, due to a plea agreement.
He was subsequently sentenced to serve between 18 and 24 months with credit for 101 days served.
However, Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson suspended the sentence and ordered Jensen to be incarcerated in the Park County Detention Center for 19 days.
After serving his sentence — as long as he completes it without violating the rules of the Detention Center — Jensen will be placed on supervised probation for three years.
In January of last year, the Powell Police Department was dispatched to the K-Bar Saloon after receiving reports someone had manually flipped the breaker to the electrical box and the owner believed it had been done deliberately, according to the affidavit.
A few hours later, officers were dispatched to the bar again after the power was turned off for the second time, the affidavit said.
The bartender saw the suspect fleeing down the alley and identified him as Jensen, someone she had been in a past relationship with, the affidavit said. She told police Jensen had also been crouching behind the dumpster at the bar the day before he flipped the electrical box switch, the affidavit said.
At the time of the incidents in January, Jensen’s ex-girlfriend had an active protection order against him.
This story was published on June 5, 2023.