Wyoming News Briefs for June 8, 2023

The following are news briefs for Thursday, June 8, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
More than 660 acres conserved in Albany County
LARAMIE (WNE) — A significant section of agricultural land near Laramie will stay just as it is for generations to come.
Dr. Robert Shine of the All Hat-No Cattle Ranch has partnered with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) to place 666.7 acres into a conservation easement, according to a Wednesday news release from the land trust.
The All Hat-No Cattle Ranch is situated along the Laramie River with a panoramic view from Elk Mountain to Rocky Mountain National Park.The ranch is primarily used as hay ground during the summer months and pasture for a small herd of cattle in the winter, according to the release.
In addition to its agricultural use, the property is designated Aquatic Crucial Habitat Priority Area and acts as important habitat for a variety of wildlife and bird species in the area.
“This is a really great project, especially for waterfowl, migratory birds, reptiles and amphibians,” Bob Budd, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust executive director, said in the release.
To help offset the landowner’s direct cost of completing the project, the land trust secured financial assistance through two trusted partners in conservation, the Knobloch Family Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust. These funding partners played a significant role in the project.
“The All Hat-No Cattle conservation easement will protect open space and habitat for birds, pronghorn and other wildlife for generations,” Nicole Korfanta, Knobloch Family Foundation executive director, said in the release.
The completion of this project brings the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust’s number of protected acres to 297,021 statewide.
The WSGLT is dedicated to conservation through ranching. Based in Cheyenne, the nonprofit organization serves the entire state and is Wyoming’s only agricultural land trust.
This story was published on June 8, 2023.
—---
Third-party takes over investigation of Cody police officer
CODY (WNE) — The City of Cody will bring in a third party to review its investigation and findings regarding Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson’s conduct during an arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile in January.
A formal complaint was filed in early May that “expressed concern over the officer’s professional conduct” during the arrest, a City of Cody June 6 press release said.
The complaint was followed by a YouTube video published May 21 which compiled Stinson’s body camera and dash camera footage of the arrest. The video also called into question Stinson’s conduct during the incident.
According to the press release, “following the review of the complaint and all available information regarding the issue, the City of Cody established that further review of the officer’s actions during the encounter would be necessary to determine whether they were consistent with our established standards.”
City Administrator Barry Cook told city council during its June 6 meeting that though a third-party has not been contracted with yet, the hope is to bring in someone from outside of Wyoming.
Cook told the city council the internal investigation would likely be completed by June 7.
“We’re hoping to have the third party sit down with the report and review our policies and procedures ... and the decision we made,” he said.
Stinson remains on paid administrative leave, Cook said.
After the review of the city’s investigation, the city will take “appropriate corrective actions should the findings of the investigation and third-party review determine that the employee’s conduct was inappropriate, excessive or inconsistent with the responsibilities of the role,” the press release said.
This story was published on June 7, 2023.
—---
Washakie County Sheriff’s Office secures 307 fentanyl pills
WORLAND (WNE) — A search for a person wanted on an active warrant resulted in the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office arresting two individuals and securing 307 suspected fentanyl pills.
Cody Pedraza of Worland has been cited for possession of a controlled substance and Michael Skretteberg of Thermopolis was charged with two felony counts — unlawful manufacture or delivery of fentanyl and unlawful possession of a control substance, third or subsequent offense.
Pedraza, born in 1996, had an active warrant out of Campbell County for failure to pay fines relating to a use of a controlled substance charge.
Michael Skretteberg of Thermopolis, born in 1996, also had an active warrant.
Both men were arrested on June 3 after deputies spotted them at the Worland Cenex station in a Ford Mustang associated with an individual with an active warrant.
A pen tube containing brown residue believed to be “paraphernalia used to smoke controlled substances from aluminum foil, also known as ‘freebasing’” was found on Pedraza.
Within the vehicle, deputies discovered the following items: two blue pills (suspected to be fentanyl), digital scales, and other types of suspected illegal substances and drug paraphernalia.
The next day, a Cenex employee contacted a deputy and reported that the station’s CCTV footage shows Skretteberg entering the store, removing something from his pocket and entering one of the showers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the showers are secured and require a key to access and Skretteberg was the last person to enter it.
The deputy discovered a bag containing 305 blue pills (suspected to be fentanyl) and a bag with a white crystal-type substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Skretteberg is being held at the detention center on a $20,000 cash bond. Pedraza is being held on $500 cash bond.
This story was published on June 8, 2023.