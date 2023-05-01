Wyoming News Briefs for May 1, 2023

The following are news briefs for Monday, May 1, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.Former Rock Springs mayor ordered to pay $5K

ROCK SPRINGS (WNA) — Former Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo, who pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest, was sentenced last Tuesday to pay a fine of $5,000.

