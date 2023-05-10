Wyoming News Briefs for May 10, 2023

The following are news briefs for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Average gas prices in Wyoming drop 1.2 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have dropped 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 13.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 78.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 on Monday.The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
—---
Missing girls from Alpine found safe in Georgia
AFTON (WNE) — Two girls from Alpine who were reported missing in February have been found safe in Georgia.
Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said 8-year-old Tamzen Walsh and 12-year-old Lilyana Walsh were found Sunday, May 7. The girls were with their mother, Stephanie. They were reported missing by their father after Stephanie left with the children and no contact had been made for months.
“The children are currently with a family friend,” stated Johnson. “Their dad is on his way to pick them up. Stephanie has been charged with a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge by the local agency.”
Sheriff Johnson said the girls were located after Stephanie, who reportedly suffers from various mental health concerns, was “seen walking around” and someone “called in on her.” When police ran her info, she was flagged with the alerts that had been entered on her and the children.
Sheriff Johnson said the case will now become a civil case and will no longer be investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
This story was published on May 8, 2023.
—---
Restitution requested in aggravated assault case
PINEDALE (WNE) — Ahead of the July 17 jury trial of a former Big Piney man accused of attacking another local man last year, the prosecution submitted a notice to seek $43,081.08 restitution for the victim’s medical expenses.
Chett L. Whitman, 26, who is living and working in Arizona and New Mexico, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and battery for allegedly attacking Christopher Meeks, of Daniel.
Whitman is charged with brutally beating Meeks behind a Pinedale bar late on July 9, 2022, during Rendezvous.
Off-duty EMTs helped stabilize the unconscious Meeks, who was taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic and then life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s trauma unit.
Angry citizens and witnesses gathered at the Sublette County commissioners’ July 19, 2022, meeting to question Sheriff KC Lehr about Whitman’s not being in custody. Whitman was arrested hours later.
Then-Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws set Whitman’s bond at $50,000 surety, which Whitman met, and he was released.
Whitman was not arraigned in 9th District Court until Oct. 27, when he pleaded not guilty before former Judge Marv Tyler, who allowed Whitman to work and travel between Arizona and New Mexico. His trial was set for May 8.
Whitman waived his right to a speedy trial, which 9th District Court Judge Kate McKay rescheduled for July 17 after Whitman fired his original attorney, Rives White, and hired Dave McCarthy of Rawlins.
Whitman’s new pretrial conference is set for June 22 at 2:30 p.m.
The restitution list filed April 25 by Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich shows that Meeks was awarded $25,000 from the Wyoming Division of Victim Services and personally incurred another $18,081.08 in medical expenses which include monthly reconstructive treatments at the Teton Valley Health Clinic in Jackson and a July 10, 2022, invoice from the Sublette County Hospital District.
This story was published on May 9, 2023.
—---
Yellowstone south entrance opens Friday
JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park plans to open its south entrance, the most easily accessible from Jackson, at 8 a.m. Friday.
If the weather cooperates, all but one of the park’s roads will be open at that time. The road between Canyon Village and Tower Fall that runs over Dunraven Pass, a notoriously treacherous byway in early- and late-season conditions, remains closed.
Drivers entering the park from the south will be able to directly access the West Thumb Geyser Basin, Old Faithful and Lake Village. But getting into the Lamar Valley will require driving north around Yellowstone’s iconic figure eight road, passing through Mammoth Hot Springs and by Tower Junction. That’s a long ride. The Lamar is home to some of the best wolf watching in the world. Visitors, scientists and other resident wildlife watchers flock there to see the park’s megafauna year round.
The road over Dunraven Pass is set to open at 8 a.m. May 26.
In a press release, Yellowstone asked visitors to give wildlife space.
The winter has stressed bison, elk and moose throughout the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Those animals use roads as travel corridors in the winter, and higher-than-usual snowpack is preventing them from easily moving off the road.
The park service asks that visitors avoid crowding and pushing wildlife, maintain 25 yards between yourself, your vehicle and most wildlife, and stay a minimum of 100 yards from bears and wolves.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.