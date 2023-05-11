Wyoming News Briefs for May 11, 2023

The following news briefs are for Thursday, May 11, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Gillette Crawfish Boil raises about $130K
GILLETTE (WNE) — Thousands of people chowed down on more than 10,000 pounds of crawfish for a good cause at this year's Crawfish Boil. With preliminary numbers in, attendees can see that not only did they enjoy a one-of-a-kind dinner, but they also raised more than $100,000 to help locals with medical bills.
The 40th annual Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Crawfish Boil has brought in about $132,000 so far, but some expenses still need to be taken out, said Jamie Givens, committee secretary, in an email.
The success came after serving more than 2,500 people throughout the day April 28 — 700 at lunch and 1,929 at dinner.
“The event went great,” said Dave Dorson, committee member. “We had plenty of volunteers and no big problems. If they didn’t get enough to eat, it was their fault.”
His statement was reinforced by the mounds of crawdads seen throughout the night next to piles of potatoes and onions. At the end of the day, only a few boxes of crawfish remained.
The money raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and merchandise and drink sales benefit local charitable medical funds.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
—---
Potential plea agreement is in works for drug distributor
CODY (WNE) — A potential plea agreement is in the works for the Powell man implicated last year as a large-scale drug distributor in the state by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
Jose Delacruz Guerra, 31, was initially going to face a jury trial in June, but his counsel, senior assistant public defender Sarah Miles, filed a motion to postpone the trial since she and the state are in the process of plea negotiations, the motion said.
Guerra was charged in December of last year with three counts of unlawful delivery, one each for methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl/oxycodone.
In December of last year, DCI agents found over 200 grams of methamphetamine, over 200 grams of cocaine and over 100 doses of counterfeit oxycodone tablets during a search of his residence and vehicles, the affidavit said.
During a traffic stop in December of last year, Powell Police Officers also found over $12,000 banded in $1,000 increments in his car as well as two cellphones containing contact information for two people DCI had already identified as co-conspirators in drug distribution, the affidavit said.
According to the motion filed May 5, in addition to a possible plea agreement, Miles needed more time to review the case and prepare for trial or “reach a resolution with the state.”
If a plea agreement cannot be reached, Guerra will face a rescheduled jury trial on July 18, the motion said.
The state, represented by Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele, also filed a motion on May 5 to postpone the pretrial conference in Guerra’s case.
Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson had not yet ruled on the motions as of May 9.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
—---
Cheese slices found on multiple cars in Gillette
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette police investigated and found multiple instances of cheese slices left on vehicles parked outside of homes Tuesday.
The first report came in from a 27-year-old woman who said her vehicle in the 1500 block of Ohara Drive had cheese slices on it. There was no damage from the cheese, and it’s unclear what kind of cheese they were.
Several other neighbors found similar cheese placements on their cars, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
While investigating that report, an officer found a 2008 Chevy in the 1400 block of Oshannon Drive, which is off of Ohara Drive and had cheese slices on its windows and doors.
A 2011 Toyota and a red 1994 Cadillac were found with cheese slices on their windows and doors in the 1300 block of Henry Drive that same afternoon.
There was minimal if any damage to the vehicles, and the investigation continues.
A similar incident was reported in February 2022, when a man found cheese all over his Honda in the 3000 block of Harder Drive. At that time, temperatures were well below zero, making cleanup more difficult.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
—---
Sheridan students, Food Group provide full pantry for students in need
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Big Horn Middle School partnered with local nonprofit The Food Group in March to provide grab-and-go snacks and meals for students in need.
The Food Group serves roughly 700 students throughout Sheridan County through various programs, said board chair of The Food Group Jennifer Heerman, largely providing weekend food bags for elementary school students.
BHMS Librarian and Media/Administrative Assistant Cindy Hagen said items provided by The Food Group for students were once housed in an unused classroom at BHMS, meaning students had to go out of their way to get the food and potentially face stigma from other students. This year, items for students provided by The Food Group are located in the library.
“There are lots of reasons why anybody would come to the library. . . .,” Hagen said. “Students would not have to feel awkward about coming into the library to access the pantry.”
The pantry located in the BHMS library provides food items such as cereal, granola bars, fruit and a hot water station where students can make themselves some oatmeal, tea or hot chocolate without judgment from other students.
Running a food pantry and a library full time was beginning to become more of a task than anticipated, Hagen said, prompting the collaboration with Career and Independent Living Program teacher Hope Foster. The program teaches special education students employability skills and independence.
Four students from the Career and Independent Living program have been working in the library to take inventory, communicate about what items need restocking and what items have been especially popular among students.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
—---
Gillette teen ticketed after school shooting threat
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 15-year-old student at the YES House was ticketed for breach of peace Tuesday morning after threatening a school shooting out of frustration.
Police said there appeared to be no means to carry out the threat. When contacted Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m., the student admitted to making the threat because she had been upset, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The report is one of a number of recent school shooting reports, including a Sage Valley Junior High student who was ticketed for breach of peace and banned from the school earlier this week after a shooting threat he allegedly made last week.
Wasson said that most of the investigations have found the threats are made without “a student having the means to carry them out.”
“If it seems like they’re occurring more frequently, it’s because more people are saying something when they hear something,” he added.
Wasson said police continue to work with the schools to make sure students are safe.
Two Twin Spruce Junior High students were arrested for terroristic threats last month for allegedly making separate threats over the course of a couple weeks that were believed to be related.
Those incidents followed a series of “swatting” calls that falsely reported school shootings at a number of high schools throughout Wyoming, including Campbell County High School, the morning of April 3.
That same week, an apparent threat circulating on Snapchat among CCHS students was investigated and unfounded.
It was determined to be from a 2018 incident at Clovis High School, or “CHS,” in New Mexico, and to have been spread by a former Gillette student currently living in Texas.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.