Wyoming News Briefs for May 12, 2023

The following are news briefs for Friday, May 12, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Man arrested for six felonies after fleeing law enforcement, carjacking truck Wednesday
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 31-year-old man was arrested on six felony charges after he fled from law enforcement and carjacked a truck Wednesday afternoon.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the man, Coy Yellow, because he was a suspect in a domestic incident in Rozet. Deputies were headed east on Highway 51 when they saw Yellow headed west in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis about 8 miles out of Gillette, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The deputies turned around and tried to stop Yellow, but he continued driving, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, Reynolds said.
Spike strips were deployed three times, but Yellow was able to avoid them.
In the course of the pursuit, Yellow drove into oncoming traffic to avoid the spike strips, drove through a backyard in a subdivision and struck a patrol truck driven by a deputy. Reynolds said Yellow appeared to intentionally strike the patrol vehicle.
Yellow finally parked in the lot of a Shell gas station and got out with a loaded 9mm handgun. He ran toward a white Ford F-350, which was occupied by a 53-year-old man, and held the man at gunpoint until he gave up the truck.
Yellow got into the truck, and deputies and a police officer entered the truck through the passenger side and grabbed the gun, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. A struggle ensued inside the cab, and Yellow was eventually placed into custody.
He claimed to have used fentanyl, and he was taken to the emergency room to be treated. While at the hospital, a fentanyl pill was found in his sock, Reynolds said.
After Yellow was treated, he was taken to jail and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, felony destruction of property, felony interference, felony eluding and felony possession of a controlled substance.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
—---
Ikon meme account fires up Jackson Hole Mountain Resort rumor
JACKSON (WNE) — Minutes after a meme account broadcast a rumor, text threads about Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ownership had started and three reporters had called to ask: Did it sell?
The resort president says no.
“Very credible rumors are circulating that JHMR sold within the past 24hrs,” read the Instagram story from the anonymously run account @Ikonoftheday, posted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. “And no, I’m not joking with ya’ll.”
The account, with 6,670 followers, pokes fun at Ikon pass holders and has taken swipes at the resort for serious topics like the local housing crisis.
While the Jackson Hole Daily wasn’t able to confirm the source, the buzz got the attention of people at the top.
Resort President Mary Kate Buckley relayed a message in a text to the Daily: “This year we at JHMR celebrated 31 years of Kemmerer ownership and confirm that we have not been sold and look forward to their continued stewardship/investment in our resort and our people,” she wrote.
Jackson Hole News&Guide editors estimate that the newspaper gets tips that one of Teton County’s three ski resorts has sold about every 18 months.
Onlookers on both sides of the Tetons have wondered for years if any of the area’s resorts will sell to Alterra Mountain Company or Vail Resorts, two of the largest resort-owning ski companies in the country.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
—---
More than 1,000 gallons of fertilizer, herbicide fall into water after crash
GILLETTE (WNE) — A crash ended with about 1,400 gallons of liquid herbicide and fertilizer leaking into water Monday evening.
A 21-year-old man was driving a truck and trailer owned by TruGreen at about 6 p.m. when he allegedly missed the speed limit change near the intersection of Garner Lake Road and Highway 59. The man came to the intersection at about 65 mph and tried to brake but was driving too fast.
He tried to turn quickly onto Highway 59 and the trailer that was loaded with a tank of herbicide and fertilizer slid out and pulled the truck sideways into the ditch that leads to the waterway at the location, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The trailer partially rolled on its side and the fertilizer tank broke open, spilling about 1,000 gallons. The herbicide tank flew out of the trailer and spilled 400 gallons into the water. Other containers of herbicide, pesticide and fertilizer also flew out of the truck.
Reynolds said hazmat responded but couldn’t contain the spill since it had soaked into the ground and ran into the water. Since the chemicals were water soluble there was no way to collect them and a Campbell County Fire Department battalion chief told deputies the Department of Environmental Quality would be notified of the spill.
Firefighters stopped the other containers from leaking more and remained at the scene until about 10 p.m., according to the fire department press release.
The man was ticketed for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, running a stop sign and no seat belt.
This story was published on May 9, 2023.
—---
BLM updates wild horse management in southern Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office issued a Record of Decision and approved Resource Management Plan Amendment for wild horse management within the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices.
The amended plan resolves ongoing wild horse management conflicts between private and public land sections within the checkerboard land pattern, according to a news release.
The BLM prepared the amendment according to the terms of a 2013 consent decree with the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which required BLM to analyze certain wild horse management options as part of a new planning process.The approved plan amendment removes all checkerboard land from three Herd Management Areas.
As a result of this action, two of those Herd Management Areas will revert to Herd Area status and will be managed for zero wild horses. The third will continue to be managed as a Herd Management Area with the checkerboard lands removed.
Appropriate Management Levels under this plan amendment would be 464 to 836 wild horses, a roughly 60% decrease from previous AMLs of 1,481 to 2,065. Population management tools will be used to help manage wild horse populations and reduce the frequency of gathers.
The planning area for this Resource Management Plan Amendment includes the Herd Management Areas within the BLM Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices that contain checkerboard land and that are associated with the 2013 consent decree.
Specifically, this includes the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek and White Mountain Herd Management Areas, the release said.
This story was published on May 11, 2023.