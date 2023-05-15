Wyoming News Briefs for May 15, 2023

The following are news briefs for Monday, May 15, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Michigan man fined for making more than 100 false claims of Wyoming residency
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Michigan resident Michael J. Dupuis Sr. pleaded no contest in March to making false claims of residency to obtain resident Wyoming hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.
On March 20, 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff approved a plea agreement between the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office and Dupuis. As part of the agreement, Dupuis pleaded no contest to seven counts of false oath to obtain resident Wyoming hunting licenses.
He will pay $35,070 in fines and will lose his hunting and trapping privileges for six years.
Wyoming and 48 other states participate in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. If a person loses hunting or fishing privileges in one state, the revocation is also in effect in all other partner states.
Dupuis began illegally purchasing licenses as a Wyoming resident in 2008. Over the following years, he made 110 separate claims of residency on deer, antelope, elk, fishing, trapping, turkey and professional hunting guide licenses.
“There is no doubt in my mind this was a calculated effort to defraud the residents of the state of Wyoming,” said Sheridan Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dustin Shorma, who investigated the case. “Mr. Dupuis was licensed as a professional guide with the Wyoming Board of Outfitters. He used family members’ post office boxes in Wyoming as a mailing address and was able to obtain a Wyoming driver’s license. He put a lot of effort into misrepresenting himself as a Wyoming resident.”
The public is reminded that for the purpose of receiving a resident hunting, fishing or trapping license, the applicant must have physically resided in Wyoming for at least one year prior to applying for or purchasing a license and not claimed residency in any other state, territory or country.
Jackson group hurt in collision
JACKSON (WNE) — A head-on car collision between Etna and Alpine Saturday night seriously injured six Jackson residents and killed the driver who struck them.
The injured residents, according to Wyoming State Police trooper Tyler Smith, include Daryl Peightal, 47, who was driving a Ford Expedition carrying her daughter. Catherine Holland, 42, was a passenger in the Ford along with her daughter and two other girls from the Jackson Hole Lacrosse Club’s girls 14-and-under team.
They were returning from games in Salt Lake City.
Peightal was life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Saturday evening and was listed in good condition, according to the hospital on Sunday. Smith said one juvenile was airlifted to another medical facility in Salt Lake City with a femur injury.
Smith said that Forest Jensen, 31, of Star Valley Ranch, was driving the Chevrolet that struck the Ford. Jensen died at the scene in his vehicle.
Smith said it was estimated that Jensen was traveling about 75 mph when he hit Peightal in what he described as an “almost perfect head-on” collision. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The Star Valley Independent reported Sunday that a white Chevrolet heading south had entered the northbound lane. The driver of the Ford Expedition, trying to avoid collision, moved to the southbound lane just as the Chevrolet driver tried to swerve back into his designated lane, causing a head-on collision.
Road conditions were considered dry and clear and the pick-up driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
More volunteers needed for Special Olympics this weekend
GILLETTE (WNE) — More volunteers are needed to help run the Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games run smoothly this weekend. The state games, state softball and high school graduations are all in town this weekend, so volunteer numbers have been slow to come in.
The three-day event will feature athletes from across the state in track and field, swimming, power lifting and basketball. Organizers are hoping the number of volunteers that were signed up by Friday doubles by the time the games begin Thursday.
Although volunteers are welcome any day, Phil Grabrick, Gillette Special Olympics coordinator, said Saturday tends to be a difficult day to fill up because high school students who volunteer during school days have their own activities on the weekend.
Volunteer positions include timing for track and field, leading athletes to award stands, clean up and set up for all activities, serving dinners and lunches for the athletes and refereeing basketball games. For a complete list of volunteer positions and times check tinyurl.com/yzwsw35d.
“(Volunteers) can also show up to an event day-of to help,” Grabrick said. “They may have a little paperwork to do but that’s it.”
The games are set up at different venues around town — Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School, the Campbell County Rec Center and Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The opening ceremony and banquet and dance take place in the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The games were originally slated to come to Gillette in 2020 and 2021 but were delayed due to COVID. The games will be back again in 2024 and Grabrick said venues are already being reserved for those dates.
