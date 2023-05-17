Wyoming News Briefs for May 17, 2023

The following are news briefs for Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices down another 1.2 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 on Monday.The national average is down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
—---
Two Oregon residents die in Albany County plane crash
LARAMIE (WNE) — Two Oregon residents died Sunday morning when the private plane they were traveling in crashed in Albany County.
Lawrence Allen Crosby and Frances Li had taken off from Fort Collins/ Loveland-Northern Colorado Regional Airport and were headed to Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs when the white Cessna T182T Turbo Skylane went down.
Albany County Sheriff ’s Office deputies were notified by Denver International Airport officials around 11:45 a.m. that they had lost contact with the aircraft.
The sheriff ’s office responded to the area of Dutton Creek Road, which runs roughly parallel to Interstate 80, south of the highway.
Authorities were able to locate the downed single-engine aircraft east of the Carbon County line and discovered that neither Crosby nor Li had survived.
According to a report from the online Aviation Safety Network, a service of Flight Safety Foundation, the plane, built in 2001, was owned by Crosby Aviation LLC.
The ASN report said “preliminary information indicates the pilot reported icing during the flight.The final seconds of ADS-B data show the airplane in a descending right spiral toward the ground, with an average rate of -2112 ft/min.”
The crash scene, and the investigation into the incident, have been fully turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, which is common when aircraft crash. A final report on the cause of the crash will come from one or both of those federal agencies.
—---
Teton Reservoir closed due to flood concerns
RAWLINS (WNE) — Due to hazardous high-water conditions, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office is closing the Teton Reservoir Recreation site until further notice.The reservoir is located approximately 13 miles south of Rawlins.
Snowmelt runoff has filled the reservoir to capacity and created dangerous conditions around the dam. The public are advised to stay at least 500 yards away from the dam.
Due to potentially unstable banks, the public are also encouraged to stay 200 yards away from the section of Little Sage Creek that runs between the dam and the confluence with Sage Creek.
The BLM will continue to monitor water levels and reopen the recreation site when it is safe. For more information, contact outdoor recreation planner Andy Williams at (307) 328-4310.
—---
Motion made to join Bohm, Covell trials
PINEDALE (WNE) — The separate trials of two Marbleton residents facing almost identical charges for meth delivery and possession might be joined together into one trial for both.
Jayden L. Bohm and Leon E. Covell IV were charged separately – after the same series of incidents – with felony meth delivery, conspiracy to commit a meth delivery and meth possession – and both pleaded not guilty in 9th District Court with both jury trials “stacked” to begin July 17, court records show.
They were arrested after one confidential source contacted Sublette County Detective Karson Turner on Jan. 20 to claim they could help set up a meth deal with Bohm at the Spur Bar, records show.
On Feb. 3, a different confidential source contacted Turner about another meth deal that Covell allegedly participated in, according to court records.
Sublette County Deputy Attorney Adrian Kowalski filed the trial-joinder motion in late April.
“Here, joinder is appropriate because both Ms. Bohm and Mr. Covell are charged with the same offenses, which arise of the same set of acts or transactions and there is minimal if any apparent prejudice,” he wrote. “The same witness testimony and evidence is expected to be produced in both trials.”
Both had bonds set at $15,000 cash only; both later posted reduced surety bonds. Covell was arrested May 10 for a bond violation.
Their pretrial conferences are set for June 22 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
