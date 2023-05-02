Wyoming News Briefs for May 2, 2023

The following are news briefs for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Situations involving guns result in teen’s death, felony charge
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two apparently unrelated shooting incidents took place in Laramie County over the weekend, with one resulting in the death of a teenage girl.
The Cheyenne Police Department is continuing its investigation of a shooting at Lincoln Park in south Cheyenne as a homicide after the 15-year-old female victim was declared deceased Monday morning.
The unidentified girl was injured in an incident police officers responded to at about 12:23 Sunday morning.
At the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical for treatment, where she was in critical condition throughout Sunday.
Based on information obtained during the initial investigation, officials said it is believed to be an isolated incident. Detectives have identified several people of interest.
Several hours earlier, a 21-year-old Laramie County man was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault after allegedly firing a rifle at a vehicle, knowing it was occupied.
The Laramie County Sheriff ’s office reported that at approximately 9:42 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 11800 block of East Four Mile Road.
Jason R. Lyle Jr., who lives in the area, was called out of his residence and taken into custody without incident, according to a booking sheet from the sheriff ’s office.The deputy who wrote the report said he “found the victim’s car with 2 bullet holes in the front of the vehicle.”
There were no injuries reported in the isolated incident, and it was determined that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.
Lyle was arrested on one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident remains under investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff ’s Office, according to a news release.
This story was published on May 2, 2023.
Man reports getting mail from white supremacist group
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette man reported getting mail from a white supremacist group Friday afternoon.
The man, 34, said that he was outside his home in the 600 block of West Fourth Street when the mail carrier came along, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. Because he was outside, the mail carrier handed him his mail instead of putting it in his mailbox.
Included in his mail was an envelope addressed to the man that didn’t have a return address, Wasson said. The envelope had a DVD, and the man watched it.
The man said it appeared to be from a white supremacist group, and that it contained “songs and information about the white population in the United States,” Wasson said.
Officers collected the DVD and the investigation continues. There are no suspects.
This story was published on May 1, 2023.
Community raises cash for officer’s medical bills
CASPER (WNE) — Community members are raising money on behalf of a Thermopolis police officer who was shot Friday afternoon.
Authorities have not released many details about the shooting.
But a GoFundMe page created to help the officer’s family says Sgt. Mike Mascorro was responding to a follow-up call during an investigation when he got into an altercation with a man. The man ultimately opened fire on Mascorro, according to the GoFundMe page.
The officer sustained wounds to his right arm, chest and lungs, the statement said.
Mascorro is “currently stable and in good spirits and is continuing to show improvement,” his wife said in a Facebook statement reposted by the Thermopolis Police Department.
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Canyon Hills Road, which is on the south end of the town, around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the Thermopolis Police Department said in a statement.
Mascorro was immediately transported to Hot Springs Health after he was shot. He was later airlifted to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, the department said in a statement.
He is receiving care for his injuries, the GoFundMe statement said.
His wife and three children are by his side and need assistance with housing care, travel expenses and other miscellaneous medical bills. As of early Monday afternoon, $9,300 had already been raised.
Police have not said who shot the officer or whether he fired back. Nor have they released details on what led up to the shooting.
The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Thermopolis Police Department and DCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
This story was published on May 2, 2023.
New Powell community run brings awareness to campus violence
POWELL (WNE) — By the time the starting gun sounded to start the first Berry Run on the Northwest College campus, more than 150 participants were lined up next to the new Berry Bryant memorial bench — complete with yellow daffodils in full bloom — and ready to run. Organized by the Soroptimist's International of Powell and the Women Empowered (WE) campaign, the event was held as a fundraiser for scholarships to the school.
“We paired up to put on this event to both honor Berry Bryant’s memory and to raise money for a scholarship in her name at Northwest College,” said Stacie Lange, co-organizer of the run.
Berry Bryant was a freshman at NWC in 1996 when she was violently assaulted, raped and murdered on Polecat Bench by another student. Bryant grew up in Riverton.
“She was such a bright and loving spirit,” Lange said.
The two groups are focusing on empowering women to achieve economic success and helping women find ways to defend themselves and promote education about violence.
Northwest College President Lisa Watson, who participated in the 1-mile run alongside NWC Foundation President Shelby Wetzel, said the event is a positive event and the start of a great tradition on campus.
“I love the fact that we have so many community members that wanted to come out and celebrate the memory of Berry, but also for women’s empowerment,” Watson said.
This story was published on May 2, 2023.
Wyoming Democratic Party seeking comment on 2024 delegate selection plan
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Democratic Party has published the draft 2024 Delegate Selection Plan and is asking for feedback from Democrats across Wyoming.
The document guides the process by which delegates from the state will be elected to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2024.
“Our goal is to have a process in place that promotes participation and is accessible to Democrats from all across Wyoming,” Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe M Barbuto said. “With that in mind, I encourage folks to take some time to review what we’ve put together and provide feedback on ways it can be improved and strengthened.”
The plan will be published and available online atwyodems.org for a thirty day comment period that started April 27.
Following the close of that period, the comments will be reviewed, incorporated as necessary and presented for approval to the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Democratic Party at its meeting in Riverton on May 28.
The plan will then be submitted to the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee for final approval.
This story was published on May 1, 2023.
Vehicular homicide arrest made for crash last year
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon for aggravated homicide by vehicle. The charge is tied to a one-car crash that took place north of Wright on May 7, 2022.
In the crash, 30-year-old Kory Lee Kubik died instantly from head trauma, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said at the time.
At the time of the accident, the 25-year-old driver, Brandon Bartz, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, along with another passenger, a 31-year-old man.
Deputies responded to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. where they found a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 that was believed to have been speeding before it barrel rolled several times, ejecting the driver and one of the two passengers.
A charge of aggravated homicide by vehicle is issued when a person "operates or drives a vehicle in a reckless manner, and his conduct is the proximate cause of the death of another person," according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
Bartz’s initial appearance in Circuit Court was scheduled for Monday.
This story was published on May 1, 2023.