Wyoming News Briefs for May 22, 2023

Wyoming braces for possible flooding
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming officials are preparing for possible flooding after a record-setting winter that dumped heavy snow over the state, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Friday.
“A deeper-than-normal winter snowpack means there is a higher risk of flooding as temperatures rise and snow melts,” the governor’s statement said.
On Friday, the Little Snake River near Baggs was already experiencing minor flooding.
And two gauges on the North Platte River near Saratoga indicated that waters were approaching the flooding stage.
Gov. Gordon recently visited the Carbon County Office of Emergency Management to coordinate the distribution of sandbags for area residents.
Additional gauges show that many area rivers are nearing flooding levels.
Those include the Bear River in the Bridger Valley, the Salt River near Etna and Pacific Creek near Moran.
“We recognize the importance of proactively addressing this issue and have been busy offering our expertise, resources, and personnel to prepare local communities for any flooding,” Gordon said in the statement.
Filling sandbags, shoring up dikes and updating county websites with additional information and resources have been part of the state’s preparedness activities, the statement said.
Last month, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security hosted a Flood Summit and Emergency Management meeting in Casper to discuss those areas of concern and identify the process for counties to ask for help during incidents of flooding.
Residents can prepare by securing emergency kits, creating an evacuation plan and staying informed on local weather conditions and flooding alerts, officials said.
People are also encouraged to check the Wyoming Information Sharing Platform resource to stay informed.
“Work together to be prepared and protect each other during this unpredictable time,” the statement said.
This story was published on May 20, 2023.
—---
Wildfire smoke from Canada blankets southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A northern wind following a cold front caused heavy wildfire smoke from Canada to settle across much of Wyoming on Friday.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a special weather statement at 9:19 a.m. Friday, warning of dense smoke from wildfires located in Alberta and Saskatchewan that could stretch from the Shirley Basin to the Upper North Platte River Valley and all the way into eastern Laramie County.
“Wildfires are not a surprise to anyone nowadays,” Brandon Wills, incident meteorologist for NOAA Cheyenne said in a Friday morning interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And if there is a large enough wildfire, with the smoke going into the atmosphere, it (travels) with the wind patterns.”
A cold front traveling across southeastern Wyoming on Wednesday and Thursday brought with it northern winds, different from prevailing southwestern winds in Wyoming.
A large region of surface high pressure originating from Canada continued to slowly move across the northern Plains and Central Rockies on Friday, according to the special weather statement.
Essentially, a cold front that came through Wyoming on Wednesday “ever so slowly pushed the smoke our way,” Wills said.
Although the smoke isn’t as thick in Wyoming as it has been in other places, it can bother those who are susceptible to reduced air quality.
People spending time outdoors were advised by NOAA to be “extra cautious and avoid prolonged exposure to smoke.”
This story was published on May 20, 2023.
—---
Internet fraud that costs victims thousands goes widely underreported
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Commissioner and former sheriff Allen Thompson said internet fraud is a continuing issue locally, sometimes impacting victims to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars.
Thompson said the scale of the money lost to internet scams is commonly underestimated. People might estimate losses of tens to hundreds of dollars, but victims of internet fraud regularly lose out on thousands, he said.
“It’s the social engineering ones that are really the most costly. Those can start from dating sites or chat rooms or Facebook messaging, things like that,” Thompson said. “They blossom into an online relationship with someone, usually in a foreign country, and people will [ask for] money to travel over to get their visa or help a family member or something like that. It starts small and depending on how long it goes, they can get into the 10s or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Thompson said it’s all too common for those who suffer losses to the tune of thousands of dollars not to report the incident to local law enforcement; what does get reported is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of actual losses.
“We don’t realize what the dollar amount is because I think a person that has the means to lose $100,000 is not as likely to report it to law enforcement,” he said. “They feel like they’ve been scammed and it’s their fault and they’re hesitant to pick up the phone and call.”
This story was published on May 20, 2023.
—---
Steam engine Big Boy No. 4014 departs Cheyenne June 7
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive still in operation, returns to the rails on June 7 for its Home Run Express Tour to Omaha, Nebraska, where it will be on display for 11 days during the college baseball championship.
Big Boy will leave Cheyenne on June 7 en route to Omaha. It will make whistle-stops in Wyoming and Nebraska before returning to its home base in Cheyenne on July 3.
The following stops are in and near Wyoming:
- June 7 — Albin and LaGrange, Wyo., overnight in Gering, Nebraska
- July 3 — Kimball, Nebraska, and Pine Bluffs, Wyo.
Details can be found on the Union Pacific Steam Schedule online at up.com/heritage/ steam/schedule/index.htm.
This story was published on May 20, 2023.