Wyoming News Briefs for May 23, 2023

The following are news briefs for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman from Walmart
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 26-year-old man was arrested for felony counts of kidnapping and probation violation, as well as misdemeanor counts of theft, use of drugs and interference with a peace officer after a 24-year-old woman reported that he tried to kidnap her at Walmart Friday morning.
The woman told officers at the police department the man came up to her at Walmart and told her that she was going to go home with him and that his friends were outside with automatic weapons, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The man allegedly told the woman that she wouldn’t be killed and he would let her go if she spent the day with him.
He took her out of Walmart and forced her to give him a kiss before telling her to get into the car to drive home with him. She unlocked her driver’s side door and fled to the police department before he got in the vehicle, Wasson said.
Sheriff’s deputies assisted Gillette police and spotted the shirtless man, Alex Sigvaldsen, jumping a fence in an alley north of Boxelder Road.
A deputy jumped from his patrol vehicle and yelled for the man to stop multiple times, to which the man replied “f— you” and kept running. The deputy grabbed the man’s left arm and took him to the ground with a “leg sweep,” said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Police arrived and helped detain him, and EMS was called because the man said he couldn’t breathe and may have hit his head on the ground during the takedown, Matheny said.
Wasson said there was no sign of the friends with weapons.
This story was published on May 22, 2023.
—---
Gogerty pleads not guilty
CODY (WNE) — The Cody man who turned himself in for killing the grizzly bear found dead on the North Fork Highway on May 1 pleaded not guilty during his arraignment May 19.
Patrick M Gogerty, 65, represented himself during the arraignment, with Park County Circuit Judge Joey Darrah recommending he get an attorney within the next 10 days.
Darrah told Gogerty, who was charged with taking a grizzly bear without a license, that he had been charged with a “high misdemeanor,” which meant he could face up to one year in prison in addition to a $10,000 fine.
Gogerty also could end up having to pay up to $25,000 in restitution to the state, Darrah said.
“You stand to lose your hunting and fishing license,” Darrah told Gogerty.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele said the state wanted Gogerty not to hunt while out on bond.
Darrah gave Gogerty an own recognizance bond, meaning he wouldn’t have to post bond, but would have to provide a written promise to appear in court when required to do so.
Darrah further ordered that Gogerty not be allowed to hunt while out on bond, but would be able to apply for preference points.
The matter was set for a jury trial in October.
This story was published on May 22, 2023.
—---
Mihara receives grant to teach about Japanese American incarceration in Wyoming
POWELL (WNE) — Sam Mihara, who was incarcerated at Heart Mountain as a child, has received a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council to travel around the state and teach about Japanese American incarceration.
A board member of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, the 90-year-old Mihara is an award-winning educator who also received the 2022 Japanese American of the Biennium Award from the Japanese American Citizens League.
Since he started speaking about his incarceration experience in 2011, he has delivered his presentations in person to more than 95,000 people.
The Wyoming Humanities grant covers three trips to take place in August, September and October this year. He will visit Gillette, Buffalo, Sheridan, Jackson, Pinedale, Rock Springs and Evanston and is now considering a tour of the southeast sector of Wyoming, including Laramie and Cheyenne.
He will also be at Heart Mountain in June and July as a faculty member for Heart Mountain’s workshops for educators, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities. He is also scheduled to speak during a visit by the Bar Association of the District of Columbia and attend the annual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage.
His work is part of the larger educational mission of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, which includes in-person and virtual field trips to the museum and interpretive center.
The foundation is also building the new Mineta-Simpson Institute dedicated to spreading the sense of public service and bipartisanship exemplified by Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta and Sen. Alan Simpson, who first met as Boy Scouts behind the barbed wire at Heart Mountain in 1943.
This story was published on May 23, 2023.
—---
Camper fire deaths ruled homicide-suicide
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men found dead at the site of a camper fire Friday morning are believed to have died in a murder-suicide.
Patrick M. Mahoney, 56, is believed to have shot and killed his landlord and employer, Steven E. Hague, 59, with a .308 scoped rifle recovered from the scene at 1500 Midland Road, Sheriff Scott Matheny and Sgt. Dan Maul said Monday afternoon.
Mahoney is then believed to have died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and Hague died from a gunshot wound that entered his upper shoulder, traveled downward and damaged his aorta, said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Wallem identified the men Monday afternoon following an autopsy in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The incident was called in when someone saw that the camper, which Mahoney lived in, was on fire. His body was “burnt beyond recognition” and he had a gunshot wound to the face when recovered from the fire, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and firefighters responded to the report at 11:06 a.m. Friday. Once at the scene, a man with a significant wound to his shoulder, later identified as Hague, was found outside the camper. Soon after, Mahoney was found inside the camper, Matheny said.
A criminal investigation began when the bodies were found.
“We believe that the individual that was in the camper fire was the suspect in this situation and that the male outside of the camper was the victim,” Maul said.
The cause of the fire and whether it was intentional or accidental remains unclear.
The Sheriff’s Office declined comment on a possible motive for the murder-suicide.
“While the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office believes a crime has been committed, there’s no cause for community concern and no other members of the community were ever at risk,” Matheny said.
This story was published on May 22, 2023.