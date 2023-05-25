Wyoming News Briefs for May 25, 2023

The following are news briefs for Thursday, May 25, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Gatchell Museum wins national medal for museum service
BUFFALO (WNE) — On Monday, May 8, the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum received a call from Washington. The call from Crosby Kemper, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, was to notify the staff of the Buffalo museum that it had won the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation's highest museum honor.
Only four museums nationwide receive this award from a pool of hundreds of applicants.
Museum director Sylvia Bruner said she was shocked by the news, but when it came to writing the application – which focused on the museum's involvement and contributions to the local community – she knew they had a shot.
Since Bruner assumed the director's role in 2016, the museum has focused on being a hub for community events, bringing in speakers such as Sam Mihara, a survivor of the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War Two, and John Griffin, a member of the Black 14, who were kicked off the University of Wyoming football team in 1969 after protesting for racial equity. Hundreds of people attended both events, hosted at Buffalo High School.
"Jim Gatchell has used their collection, their history and the history of Johnson County to bring the community itself alive to the importance of history, education and the community's part in both,” Kemper said in a press release.
Museum staff and a community member will be flown to the nation's capital in July for an awards ceremony at the White House. The award also comes with a $10,000 unrestricted grant.
The IMLS has awarded the national medal since 1994. Only two other institutions in Wyoming have ever been recipients: the Urie Elementary School Library in Lyman in 2000 and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody in 2008.
Wyoming Stable Token Commission seeks public input
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Created with the passage of the Wyoming Stable Token Act, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has begun the process of generating the Wyoming Stable Token, a virtual currency.
The state has embarked on an ambitious schedule to consider and possibly issue a digital token, or “stable token,” by year’s end. Accordingly, Wyoming is anxious to build a competent platform and policies in short order, according to a news release.
The commission is seeking input from the public as it develops policies to ensure the state remains a leader in digital assets.Those interested in being considered for one of the subject matter expert positions on the commission may provide an expression of interest at tinyurl. com/32bwxy7x.
As requested by the commissioners, anyone wishing to provide their thoughts, ideas and concerns on how the process to develop the stable token should be established; how the stable token should be structured; or any other challenges or issues to note, may do so at tinyurl. com/mujua2u2.
The Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. June 6 in the Wyoming State Capitol Extension in Cheyenne.
Man drives for miles on wrong side of interstate
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday after multiple people reported him driving for miles on the wrong side of the interstate.
He was called in on the interstate near Rozet and a Sheriff’s deputy found and stopped the man on Interstate 90 near mile marker 132, near Wyodak. He had been driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 and four separate people called him in, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
When contacted, there were alcohol containers in the truck and the 22-year-old driver admitted to drinking. He said he didn’t remember how he got onto the wrong side of the interstate or why he stayed on the interstate so long.
He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested, Reynolds said.
Hageman votes to overturn heavy-duty truck rule
CHEYENNE (WNE) — U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman voted Tuesday to prevent more costly and punitive regulations on the production of heavy-duty vehicles. S.J. Res. 11 would rescind the Biden administration’s heavy-duty truck rule.
Hageman stated in a news release: “The Biden administration has again attempted to replace congressional lawmaking authority with ‘rules and guidance’ from agency bureaucrats. This latest attempt mandates far more strict vehicle pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicle manufacturing.
“The increased costs of producing heavy duty vehicles, which by the Environmental Protection Agency’s estimate would be $8,300 per truck, will not only drive up costs of the production, but also the costs of goods that we all consume. These regulations on trucking will only further damage supply chains, fuel inflation and hurt the people I represent — those who put fuel in our cars, roofs over our heads, food on tables, and pave our highways.”
