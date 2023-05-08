Wyoming News Briefs for May 8, 2023

The following are news briefs for Monday, May 8, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.Wyoming sees strong job growth in mining in 4Q 2022

CHEYENNE (WNE) — From fourth quarter 2021 to fourth quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,292 jobs (2.0%) and total payroll rose by $58.8 million (1.5%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.

