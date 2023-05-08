Wyoming News Briefs for May 8, 2023

The following are news briefs for Monday, May 8, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.Wyoming sees strong job growth in mining in 4Q 2022
CHEYENNE (WNE) — From fourth quarter 2021 to fourth quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,292 jobs (2.0%) and total payroll rose by $58.8 million (1.5%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in fourth quarter 2022 was down approximately 3,600 jobs from fourth quarter 2019.
In the fourth quarter 2022, the largest job gains occurred in mining (including oil and gas; 1,454 jobs, or 9.4%). Substantial growth was also seen in leisure and hospitality (798 jobs, or 2.3%), local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 733 jobs, or 1.6%), professional and business services (728 jobs, or 3.6%), and manufacturing (509 jobs, or 5.1%).
Employment fell in construction (-153 jobs, or -0.7%) and state government (-113 jobs, or -0.9%). Employment rose in 17 counties, fell in five counties and remained unchanged in Washakie County.
Laramie County lost 695 jobs (-1.5%) and its total payroll fell by $11.7 million (-1.7%). Construction employment decreased by approximately 900 jobs, and smaller job losses were seen in transportation and warehousing; local government; real estate, rental and leasing; and retail trade.
Job losses were partially offset by growth in mining (including oil and gas), leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, and health care and social assistance.
This story was published on May 6, 2023.
—---
Wind River Visitors Council celebrates Travel and Tourism Week May 7-13
LANDER (WNE) — The Wind River Visitors Council is joining tourism partners from throughout Wyoming and the country to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) and the vital role the tourism industry plays in Fremont County.
The theme for this year, #TravelForward will be celebrated May 7-13, 2023.
“Tourism is a vital part of our economy in Fremont County,” said Helen Wilson, executive director for the Wind River Visitors Council. “We are an incredible destination with diverse landscapes and experiences and this week allows us the chance to celebrate travel and the impact it has on our communities.”
In 2022, Wyoming welcomed 7.5 million overnight visitors who spent an estimated $4.5 billion throughout the state. That visitor spending also generated $247 million in local and state taxes, while 33,000 Wyoming jobs were supported by the tourism industry.
Fremont County welcomed 447,960 visitors for a total of 1,141,650 overnight stays in 2022. Travel generated 1,520 jobs in Fremont County, a 6.2% increase from 2021, and travelers spent $167 million in the county in 2022, an increase of 3.9% from 2021.
This story was published on May 6, 2023.
—---
Gillette garbage trucks named by students to hit streets soon
GILLETTE (WNE) — Later this month, Trashzilla and Mt. Trashmore will be on the streets of Gillette.
The city recently asked local elementary schools to come up with names for its garbage trucks, and all of the elementary schools in the school district except for Rozet submitted names, said Skylar Riehemann, solid waste manager for the city.
The city has eight full-size garbage trucks and one pickup, so nine names in total were selected. Each driver is assigned to a truck, and the drivers got to go through the submissions and pick their favorites.
“It was cool to see how excited they got about the names,” Riehemann said.
The past couple of weeks, design work has been done on the logos and decals that will be placed on the garbage trucks.
This comes several months after the city worked with the school district to name its snow plows. Riehemann said the garbage trucks have a larger flat surface than the snow plows, so there’s more room to work with and be creative.
“TyAnn (Woodall) is doing all of the design, we gave her free rein on that,” he said. “The stuff I’ve seen so far has been awesome.”
Once the decals are placed on the trucks, the drivers will take their trucks to the school that came up with the name. The goal is to do this annually or once every two years, Riehemann said.
Here’s the list of truck names that were selected:
‘Mega Muncher’ — John Paul II Catholic School
‘Sir Dumps A Lot’ — Wagonwheel
‘Nector the Collector’ — Sunflower
‘Bag Boys’ — Hillcrest
‘Trashzilla’ — Lakeview
‘Hop, Skip & Dump’ — Buffalo Ridge
‘Mt. Trashmore’ — Paintbrush
‘Ernest, King of Garbage’ — Pronghorn
‘Oscar’ — Conestoga
This story was published on May 6, 2023.
—---
WyoLink emergency communication system to be upgraded over summer
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The end of the long winter has opened up the opportunity for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to upgrade WyoLink, a statewide emergency communication radio system primarily used by law enforcement.
According to Neil Gardiner, WyoLink Support Manager at WYDOT, the long winter set back plans to upgrade the software behind the WyoLink system. Now that the weather is clearing up, WYDOT has scheduled six upgrades to occur this month and 10 upgrades to complete in June.
Gardiner said the upgrades will make the WyoLink system more current and enable easier updates in the future.
By upgrading the systems to a GTR radio system, the service will see smoother operation and further protection from potential failures. A stronger, more reliable connection opens WyoLink up to be used by more than just law enforcement, Gardiner said — the system could potentially be used in national parks, across school districts and more.
The WyoLink team has gained three new staff members since March, alleviating prior staffing concerns, Gardiner said, and setting up the WyoLink team for a productive summer.
“We’ve got the staffing now and we’ve got training coming up. I think we’re going to be very successful,” he said.
Nathan Smolinski, program manager at WYDOT, said future upgrades to the WyoLink system could strengthen the connection enough to reach surrounding states, expanding the capabilities for use of the system. The WyoLink team has already been in talks with Verizon to move the system from a 3G connection to an LTE connection.
Smolinski said the team made contacts with Montana, Utah and Colorado at a recent Regional Emergency Communications meeting to set up testing of the reach of the system and ponder how it might be best used in the future.
This story was published on May 6, 2023.
—---
Ski instructor pleads not guilty to child sexual exploitation
JACKSON (WNE) — A former ski instructor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Defendant Michael Adams, 61, has been in jail since his arrest Feb. 17.
During Adams’ May 2 arraignment in Teton County District Court, his attorney, Elisabeth Trefonas, asked Judge Melissa Owens to convert his $50,000 cash-only bond to a cash or surety bond.
Trefonas said Adams has no prior violent or felony history and confirmed that he had surrendered his passport.
Owens upheld the $50,000 cash bond amount and ordered strict restrictions on Adams’ internet access.
According to documents filed in court, three videos with child sexual abuse material involving prepubescent boys were “transferred and retained” in Adams’ Snapchat account in November. The videos were still there Jan. 30 when officers served a search warrant on his home and devices.
Adams identified himself in sexually explicit messages with underage boys on the app as a ski instructor for Snow King Mountain Resort, according to court documents.
Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman opposed Trefonas’ request, citing evidence that Adams allegedly forwarded some videos on to others and created more Snapchat accounts.
“The videos are quite disturbing,” she said. “It’s appropriate that the bond remain high if not higher than it is at this point.”
Adams was previously the business director at the nonprofit Silicon Couloir, where he helped to direct the Cowork Space.
Gary Trauner, the director of Silicon Couloir, said Adams was inherited as an employee once Silicon Couloir bought the Cowork Space. Trauner said that he never had any problems with Adams as an employee and that the charges were a shock to everyone. Trauner said Adams was terminated once the organization learned of the charges.
Adams is facing 30 years in prison and potentially $30,000 in fines. A trial has been scheduled for October.
This story was published on May 5, 2023.
—---
Passenger warned man to slow down multiple times before fatal crash
GILLETTE (WNE) — The driver in a one-truck rollover that killed the front seat passenger has been charged with vehicular homicide almost a year after the crash occurred.
Brandon S. Bartz, 25, was charged April 7 in Circuit Court with aggravated vehicular homicide and arrested April 29. He made his initial appearance May 1 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
He remains in jail with bond set at $50,000 cash or surety.
He’s accused of causing the one-car crash that killed 30-year-old Kory Kubik last May by driving recklessly at fast speeds, causing their work truck to flip while taking a curve.
The lone backseat passenger, who was 31 at the time, survived the rollover and reported the crash at about 10:39 p.m. May 7, 2022.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site south of Gillette on Breene Road about 0.3 miles east of Highway 59.
The man who survived was the only one wearing a seatbelt. He told deputies it was hard to buckle because of the clutter in the truck and that Bartz and Kubik had joked with him about wanting to buckle up. He said he told Bartz to slow down three or four times prior to the crash.
He thought the truck was traveling as fast as it could leading up to the crash.
A sheriff’s sergeant reconstructed the crash the next day and found the truck was driving 73 mph as it entered the curve. The posted speed limit was 55 mph.
Aggravated vehicular homicide carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
This story was published on May 5, 2023.
—---
Jackson Hole Airport security now fully federalized
JACKSON (WNE) — The Transportation Security Administration has officially taken over security screening operations at Jackson Hole Airport.
The transition, which took place Monday, ended a bumpy, monthslong snafu.
Screeners previously on the airport’s payroll were left scratching their heads about their professional futures while the feds figured out who would check people’s IDs and bags before they boarded flights.
After the airport lost its security screening contract in December, it was awarded to another contractor, which backed out. Shortly afterward, the TSA said it would take over the operation. Both the TSA and airport said the transition has since been much less bumpy.
After 9/11, the TSA took over most American airports’ security operations. But about 20 airports were allowed to screen passengers privately, so long as they followed federal rules. Most of those airports hired private contractors to do the job. But the Jackson Hole Airport is unusual. For 20 years, it screened travelers itself, hiring about 60 people to do the job.
The airport is also unusual for another reason: Federalizing security at an airport that privately screened passengers is extremely rare.
So far, the TSA’s salary and benefit packages have convinced 26 of the airport’s 60 or so former screeners to join its ranks. Another 10 or so former screeners took other jobs at the airport, including at the fixed base operator, the hub for private air travel that the airport officially took over Monday.
That, however, leaves about 20 former airport employees who decided to move on. Some decided to take advantage of the state retirement plan the airport offered, said Mary Moulton, a former security screening supervisor. Others just quit, looking for jobs elsewhere.
This story was published on May 4, 2023.
—---
Glenrock man, two others killed in wreck near Casper Monday
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas and Glenrock businessman and two others died in a head-on collision on the Old Glenrock Highway Monday morning.
The accident just east of Casper/Evansville on US 20/26/87 killed 28-year-old Aaron (AJ) Henson of Glenrock, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Henson and his wife Kaylynn own Sips Coffee Co. in Douglas and Glenrock, and Henson is listed as the registered agent for Bighorn Production Services LLC of Glenrock.
The WHP reported that a 2002 Ford F-150 was headed west on the road known as the Old Glenrock Highway and crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Henson.
The driver of the 2002 Ford has been identified as 34-year-old Casper resident Kristofer Counts.
Counts was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, the patrol said in a release.
A juvenile passenger, whose name was not released, was in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt, but also succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The patrol said it is unknown if Henson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries.
Driver inattention and fatigue on the part of Counts are being investigated as possible contributing factors, WHP said.
The highway was closed on both ends at Evansville and Glenrock for several hours Monday. It reopened Monday afternoon.
This story was published on May 3, 2023.