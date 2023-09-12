The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Baby stroller allegedly used to steal drone
CODY (WNE) — The Cody man charged in July with endangering his daughter by allowing her to be in the presence of meth was recently charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit burglary after he and another Cody man allegedly used a baby stroller to steal a drone from Walmart on Aug. 2.
Jeremy Johnstone, 25, is accused of partnering with Brad L. Corbin to steal the drone. They face the same charges.
Cody Police Officer Steven Bassett was dispatched to Walmart at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 to help employees identify two unknown males.
A Walmart employee told Bassett a drone was missing from the electronics department, and two male subjects, later identified as Corbin and Johnstone, were seen on security camera footage leaving the store with it, according to the affidavit.
A security video showed Corbin and Johnstone entering Walmart on Aug. 2 pushing a child in a stroller. The lower basket of the stroller was empty when they entered the store, the affidavit said.
The video showed the pair making their way to the electronics department. Corbin picked up a white box containing the missing drone, valued at $339, and placed it in the lower basket of the stroller, the affidavit said. The Walmart employee said he had found the anti-theft device from the drone box in the hardware aisle.
Corbin and Johnstone were then seen walking out of the store without attempting to pay for the drone, which was still located in the lower basket of the stroller, the affidavit said.
At the time of the alleged theft, both Corbin and Johnstone had been banned from Walmart.
If convicted of all charges, both Corbin and Johnstone could face up to 20.5 years in prison and have to pay a maximum $20,750 fine, according to the charging documents.
This story was published on September 11, 2023.
Man who allegedly hit city bus pleads not guilty to nine charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man who allegedly collided with a city bus near Frontier Mall following a high speed chase has pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to the incident.
Kolby Cline, 26, entered his plea during his arraignment Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Cheyenne Police Department public information officer Alexandra Farkas previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Cline began driving recklessly near South Greeley Highway on July 18. He collided with the bus after running a red light at the intersection of Powderhouse Road and Prairie Avenue.
After the crash, which left Cline’s truck on its side, he allegedly tried to escape on foot. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped him soon after. Cline was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and released into the custody of the Laramie County Sheriff ’s Office for booking later that afternoon.
Cline was booked on nine charges: reckless driving, hit and run, driving without an interlock device, interference with a peace officer (resisting arrest), failure to maintain insurance, no valid driver’s license, failure to stop at a stop light and two counts of property destruction (greater than $1,000).
At the time of his arrest, law enforcement discovered that his license was suspended due to a previous charge of driving under the influence, according to court documents.
The documents also indicated that Cline likely totaled the city bus he struck. CPD estimated that a replacement would cost roughly $150,000. Cline also allegedly struck another vehicle at the same time.The driver of that vehicle later went to the emergency room after reporting pain in her neck and right arm.
District Judge Steven Sharpe set Cline’s trial for Jan. 3, 2024.
This story was published on September 12, 2023.
Grizzly trapped, killed
CODY (WNE) — A grizzly bear was trapped early last Sunday after being spotted by a landowner in an area north of the Powell highway, near Lane 16.
The three-year-old male bruin was subsequently killed, said Tara Hodges, Wyoming Game and Fish information and education specialist. The trap was placed on private property between Roads 16 and 17.
“The bear had very much been frequenting developed areas,” she noted. Its tracks were detected in many places, and it had gotten into stored agricultural products.
“Unfortunately, it was not a suitable candidate for relocation,” said Hodges.
The decision to euthanize was made by a special team of large-carnivore specialists in consultation with the US. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees animals protected under the Endangered Species Act, she said.
The sighting was initially reported to the Game and Fish regional office in Cody by the landowner. Neighbors said the grizzly was first spotted in a field off Road 19 1/2 near Lane 16. Two hours later the bear was seen at another residence on Lane 16.
Luke Ellsbury, G&F large carnivore biologist, said he figured the bear came down from Heart Mountain, where there is a population of grizzlies.
“This is the time of year we typically see an increase in bear activity in surrounding areas,” he said. “This is not unusual.”
Hodges said that the public should be especially careful in the fall.
This story was published on September 11, 2023.
