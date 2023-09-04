The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Sheridan County sees spike in rabies cases in humans, wildlife
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The month of August brought a spike in rabies cases this year. As of two weeks ago, six skunks and five bats have tested positive within the county, according to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, adding Sheridan County is significantly higher in rabies cases than any other county in Wyoming.
Director of Marketing and Communications at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Kristen Czaban reported four patients received rabies prophylaxis in June, four in July and 13 in August.
Rabies prophylaxis, or the rabies vaccine regimen, can be administered pre-exposure or post-exposure, although the high costs associated with the treatment means prevention is the best option for most, said Debra Haar, nurse manager at Sheridan County Public Health.
Given the costs associated with rabies treatment and the severity of the illness itself, Haar said the best course of action to protect oneself against rabies is prevention. Taking the proactive step to receive the pre-exposure prophylaxis regimen before potentially coming into contact with rabid animals like bats, skunks or any other wild mammal is the safest — and cheapest — option when dealing with rabies.
“Prevent your exposure to the animals as much as possible, be careful around them. Not overtly trying to play with wildlife would be great,” Haar said. “If you know you’re going to be exposed to [wildlife] and you haven’t been vaccinated, it is recommended to get the two dose pre-exposure vaccine and then you know you’re covered.
“Rabies can be found in any mammal. It’s transmitted from mammal to mammal,” Haar continued. “If you’re going to be around potentially rabid animals, consider getting the rabies vaccine and just being really careful around animals that you just don’t know [or are] behaving inappropriately.”
This story was published on September 1, 2023.
Jackson climber dies after Gannett Peak fall
JACKSON (WNE) — A 24-year-old climber and former Jackson resident died Sunday after falling on Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range.
Rescuers recovered Jason Graves’ body at 9 a.m. Monday on a glacier several hundred feet below the 13,810-foot mountain, which is the highest peak in Wyoming.
“A specialized crew from Grand Teton National Park, the Jenny Lake Climbing Rangers, flew into the area and were able to recover his body from the glacier at about 12,800 feet elevation without further incident,” said a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
Graves had recently moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, to be with his girlfriend after leaving a job at the Teton Science Schools. His family has started a GoFundMe with proceeds to be used to establish a scholarship at Teton Science Schools and to help his girlfriend in her next steps in life. The fund had surpassed $19,000 as of press time Friday.
An obituary for Graves said that he fell while descending from the summit.
“Jason was a cautious, experienced, and accomplished mountain climber, having summited 30+ 14K foot mountains in Colorado, all of the Grand Tetons in Wyoming, and Mt. Hood in Oregon,” his obituary stated.
This story was published on September 2, 2023.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks more info to investigate man found dead
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Sheriff ’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a man who was found beaten at Curt Gowdy State Park in late August.
Tips from the public, along with surveillance footage showing the man’s last known contacts, have advanced the investigation, LCSO said in a news release.
Fifty-year-old Stacey “Jason” Mullen, a man deputies said was a known unhoused person staying in the Cheyenne area, was found beaten at Curt Gowdy State Park on Aug. 20. Mullen was taken for medical treatment and succumbed to his injuries Sunday.
In a photo posted on the agency’s Facebook page Thursday evening, sources were able to identify the identity of one man, pictured with Mullen on the day prior.
LCSO has not released the name of the suspect and are soliciting more information on anyone seen with Mullen on Aug. 19.The agency is also asking for any surveillance footage depicting the man.
“New developments in the investigation include the recovery of pictures of the victim ... taken on the day he was brutally attacked,” LCSO’s Facebook post read. “These images, with Mr. Mullen featured on the right side in both, showcase him wearing a distinctive outfit consisting of a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.”
“The timeline for potential witnesses and sources of evidence spans from (Aug. 19) at (4:03 p.m.) to (Aug. 20) at (7:56 a.m.).”
LCSO is still offering a potential reward, up to $1,000, for assistance. People with information or pertinent footage can contact Detective Benjamin Delcamp at 307-633-7434 or Detective Sgt. Ryan Martinez at 307-633-4763.
This story was published on September 2, 2023.
Sheridan County GOP to pursue legal action against county commissioners
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Republican Party discussed potential future actions against the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners at a Patriot Chat Thursday in Big Horn.
Those in attendance expressed displeasure with the commission’s failure to appoint a new commissioner to its vacant seat. Bryan Helferich, one of three finalists for the seat, described the interviews commissioners conducted with candidates as “disingenuous.”
Others were critical of the process as a whole.
“What they’ve done is completely beyond the pale,” Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, said.
Sheridan County Republican Party officials, and many in attendance, said the four sitting commissioners broke the law by not appointing a new commissioner.
Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said the party approached Caleb Wilkins, a Cheyenne-based attorney, to explore every possible avenue for action to take against the four sitting commissioners. Potential actions, Miller added, could include an injunction to prevent a judge from filling the vacant seat. He also said the intent of party officials remains to remove the sitting commissioners from office.
“Fire them all,” Dennis Fox said.
Miller did not rule out censuring the four sitting commissioners, though he said any motion of the sort must come from the Sheridan County Republican Party Central Committee.
Gail Symons, a Republican precinct committeeperson, filed a petition Wednesday to request a 4th Judicial District Court judge fill the vacant seat; the responsibility of filling the seat was assigned to Judge Darci Phillips.
Miller said the party has not received a timeline for when any statements from the public will be processed by SCSO staff, but he hopes it happens quickly because there isn’t much time to rectify the alleged violations by Sheridan County Commissioners.
The appointment of a new Sheridan County Commissioner currently awaits a decision by Phillips, which must occur within 20 days from Wednesday. Phillips will appoint a registered Republican from Sheridan County.
This story was published on September 1, 2023.
Two men arrested for drug-endangered child
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two adult roommates were arrested for drug-endangered child Thursday morning.
Officers went to a 38-year-old man’s home on Sierra Circle because he had a warrant out of Weston County, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
Police told the man he was going to be arrested on the warrant. Before he went with them, he wanted to get his phone and wallet. Officers followed him into the home, where they could see a glass pipe in plain view. The man was trying to cover it up, Wasson said.
He also had a baggie with suspected meth on him. After getting a search warrant, officers searched the home and found paraphernalia with meth residue and baggies with meth residue in the 38-year-old’s room, as well as in the room of a 52-year-old man.
The older man’s 15-year-old daughter had been staying at the home, so the 38-year-old, Sheldon Flanderka, and 52-year-old, Anthony Orcutt, were arrested for drug-endangered child, a felony, as well as possession and use of a controlled substance.
This story was published on September 1, 2023.
