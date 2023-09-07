The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Cheyenne Police Department identifies Lincolnway shooting suspect
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man who police said fired shots on East Lincolnway Tuesday afternoon was apprehended and has been identified by the Cheyenne Police Department. Andy L. Kirkendall, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway at 2:15 p.m.Tuesday.
He is facing charges of misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury). The Cheyenne Police Department said that the nearby Alta Vista Elementary School was placed under a “secure perimeter” during the search for Kirkendall.
According to a jail booking sheet, CPD was told that Kirkendall entered the American Legion Post 6 building and pointed a gun at a security camera. When police arrived, he was sitting outside, near Big Horn Avenue. He fired the pistol and fled through the Firebird Motel.
Officers pursued on foot, along with troopers from Wyoming Highway Patrol, until he was found near East 15th Street and Bradley Avenue.
Kirkendall reportedly resisted arrest and was tased by officers. Upon handcuffing him, officers found a pipe, which they said had “suspected methamphetamine residue.”They also recovered the gun, according to a CPD news release.
He was examined by American Medical Response before he was booked into the Laramie County jail.
Kirkendall is set to appear in court on Sept. 19.
Horse shot in Wapiti, circumstances unclear
POWELL (WNE) — A horse was reportedly shot in Wapiti last month, leading to its death, but exactly what happened remains a mystery.
Ranch hands reported the incident on the morning of Aug. 24, after noticing a wound in the horse’s lower knee joint, said Monte McClain, a spokesman for the Park County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, the animal was being kept in a pasture along the Northfork Highway (U.S. Highway 14/16/20W).
The horse was ultimately euthanized due to the damage and fractures to its leg bones, McClain said. Although there was no lead transfer or bullet fragments, McClain said it appeared to be a gunshot wound.
“At this point we believe it was accidental from someone shooting in the vicinity,” he said. “The bullet is just too low on the leg to be deliberate in our opinion.”
Sheriff Darrell Steward said investigators haven’t come up with many leads.
“It could have been a stray round, from somebody just shooting a target [and a] bullet got away from them. Or it could be somebody shooting at road signs in the dark,” he said, adding that those are just guesses. Last month’s shooting in Wapiti followed a similar incident that took place in the Willwood area on June 1, in which a mule was hit in the head by a bullet. That animal — which had been in a pasture along the Shoshone River near a highway — also had to be put down.
Prior to this summer, McClain said it had been 13 years since a horse was shot under similar circumstances in Park County, though there have been more recent shootings involving other livestock.
Plea deal reached in sexual abuse case
CASPER (WNE) — A man was sentenced for sexually abusing a middle school girl on the Wind River Reservation after grooming her using social media.
As part of a plea deal, Shawn Gardner was sentenced to 34 months for one count of sexual abuse, federal court filings show. He will also pay $832.01 in restitution. Gardner was facing up to life in prison.
The court recommended Gardner be housed at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado, which is a low-security institution, the federal court filing shows.
Gardner, who was 23 at the time, started sending one girl explicit Snapchat messages during the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving in 2022, the complaint in his case states. He propositioned the girl for sex.
On Nov. 30, the girl told an Arapahoe Middle School security officer that she was aware of another girl involved with Gardner.
A 12-year-old girl had posted videos of herself in the car with Gardner while referencing them being in a romantic relationship, the complaint states. The girl later disclosed that she “had sex with Shawn Lee Gardner the week prior, over the Thanksgiving holiday,” the complaint states.
Gardner picked her up from her home and took her back to his family home, the complaint states. He gave her alcohol and marijuana.
“Gardner did not inquire as to [the girl’s] age and [the girl] did not volunteer any information about her age,” according to the complaint.
She woke up next to Gardner the next day not remembering what happened, the complaint states. He assaulted her multiple times and later told her, “Don’t tell anyone.”
