Wyoming News Briefs for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The following are news briefs for Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Average gas prices in Wyoming edge up slightly week to week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 69.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.12 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in Wyoming on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 on Monday.The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on April 26, 2023.
Drunken man crashes into liquor store
GILLETTE (WNE) — A drunken driver crashed his white Chevy Equinox into Creative Beverages Monday night but did not damage the business — only his vehicle and himself.
At about 8 p.m., officers responded to the scene and found a drunk 45-year-old man. The man had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Officers also saw an open empty bottle of Captain Morgan rum in the center console, Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said.
EMS took the man to the hospital for a head injury, and once he was medically cleared, the man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. It’s the man’s second DUI in 10 years.
There was no damage to the brick wall at Creative Beverages, but the Equinox did have front bumper damage. The damage is estimated at $800, Welch said.
This story was published on April 25, 2023.
One arrested after car chase, SWAT standoff on I-80
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A SWAT standoff with a man barricaded in his vehicle on the interstate ended with his arrest on Friday, April 21, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
David Eugene Furman, 52, of Washington, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when he was stopped by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper near mile marker 50 in neighboring Uinta County, Wyoming.
Upon contact with him, Furman fled in his vehicle toward Green River, leading law enforcement on a miles-long high-speed pursuit. After successfully stopping the vehicle near mile marker 85, west of Green River, Furman, who was traveling with an aggressive dog, barricaded himself inside, refusing to comply with officers and threatening violence against them.
At around 4 pm troopers called a joint tactical response team comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Green River and Rock Springs police departments to assist.
During the two-hour standoff, crisis negotiators repeatedly attempted to convince Furman to surrender, but he refused.
At around 5:45 p.m., as the SWAT team prepared to deploy chemical munitions into his vehicle, Furman decided to give himself up and was taken into custody without injury and without further incident.
WHP troopers subsequently booked Furman into the Sweetwater County Detention Center, where he awaits, without bond, his initial appearance in court.
Further details as to the circumstances prompting the incident have not been released as the case remains under active investigation by the WHP.
This story was published on April 26, 2023.
Black Hills Energy warns customers about scam callers
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Black Hills Energy has received multiple reports from customers in the Cheyenne area regarding fraudulent calls in which the caller attempts to gain personal information and payments.
During the call, customers are told that their utility bill is delinquent, and service will be disconnected unless they pay the caller.
The following prompts are also offered: press #1 to make a payment, #2 to speak to an agent or #3 to leave a message. If the customer chooses #2, the fake “agent” requests personal and account information.
Black Hills Energy warns that this is a scam, and the company is not making any such calls for payment.
Customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company are urged to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888890-5554.
This story was published on April 26, 2023.
Wildlife officials: Please, please, don't stop for Felicia
JACKSON (WNE) — A famous Togwotee Pass grizzly bear briefly showed her and her cubs’ snouts last week, prompting a now annual plea from wildlife managers to wildlife watchers: Please, don’t stop illegally to watch Grizzly 863.
To wildlife watchers the bruin is better known as Felicia.
Stopping in pullouts along the side of the highway between Buffalo Valley and Dubois is legal.
But pulling off on the side of the road is not and could yield wildlife watchers a $250 ticket.
”We don’t want to stop viewing, but we want people to do it in the paved pullouts,” said Hilary Cooley, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s grizzly recovery coordinator.
State and federal officials also say illegal roadside viewing can be dangerous for bears because when people stop on the shoulder rather than a designated pullout, they’re often too close to the bears. Wildlife managers, including in Grand Teton National Park, recommend that people stay 100 yards, or 300 feet, away from bruins.
When humans are too close, bears can become more comfortable with people and vehicles, Cooley said.
Neither situation is ideal.
Getting too cozy with people — or habituated, in the parlance of wildlife managers — can make bears more comfortable exploring campgrounds and other developed areas. If bears get into human-related foods in those areas, wildlife managers are much more likely to relocate or kill grizzlies to prevent conflict.
But getting too cozy with cars is also a problem. Vehicle strikes are a common bear death sentence.
The situation on Togwotee Pass is not new. Grizzly 863, like 399, whose home range is in Grand Teton National Park, is a roadside bear and frequents the shoulder of the highway that traverses the mountain pass.
This story was published on April 26, 2023.