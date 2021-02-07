FRIDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Buffalo 61, Worland 56
Campbell County 80, Cheyenne South 35
Cheyenne East 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 55
Douglas 71, Rawlins 67, OT
Evanston 47, Casper Natrona 36
Hulett 62, Midwest 19
Lander 47, Wheatland 40
Lusk 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 43
Mountain View 57, Big Piney 45
Powell 73, Pinedale 32
Rocky Mountain 85, Thermopolis 54
Saratoga 66, Burns 51
Sheridan 55, Cheyenne Central 46
Southeast 61, Glenrock 23
Star Valley 51, Cody 30
Thunder Basin 64, Laramie 39
Torrington 63, Newcastle 52
Upton 65, Kaycee 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burlington 57, Ten Sleep 53
Burns 53, Saratoga 33
Campbell County 48, Cheyenne South 45
Casper Natrona 68, Evanston 23
Cheyenne Central 45, Sheridan 40
Cheyenne East 69, Casper Kelly Walsh 44
Douglas 79, Rawlins 27
Farson-Eden 44, Little Snake River 34
Hulett 44, Midwest 36
Lusk 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 28
Mountain View 54, Big Piney 50
Newcastle 57, Torrington 40
Pinedale 52, Powell 45
Rocky Mountain 47, Thermopolis 41
Southeast 37, Glenrock 21
Star Valley 41, Cody 37
Thunder Basin 72, Laramie 46
Upton 42, Kaycee 37
Wheatland 41, Lander 32
Worland 52, Buffalo 50
SATURDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Big Piney 61, Wyoming Indian 37
Buffalo 73, Torrington 38
Cheyenne Central 64, Casper Kelly Walsh 49
Cody 64, Jackson Hole 62
Cokeville 66, Little Snake River 37
Douglas 53, Burns 25
Dubois 65, Riverside 53
Evanston 42, Rock Springs 40, 2OT
Green River 66, Casper Natrona 51
Hanna-Elk Mountain 65, Rock River 38
Kaycee 58, Hulett 40
Laramie 67, Campbell County 62
Lovell 63, Pinedale 41
Midwest 60, Arvada-Clearmont 59
Moorcroft 49, Lusk 37
Mountain View 55, Lander 48
Powell 71, Kemmerer 31
Shoshoni 68, Wright 40
Shoshoni 72, Glenrock 45
Star Valley 56, Riverton 36
Thunder Basin 78, Cheyenne South 50
Upton 69, Pine Bluffs 51
Wind River 68, Glenrock 54
Wind River 88, Wright 73
CANCELLATIONS
Big Horn vs. Newcastle
St. Stephens vs. Burlington
POSTPONEMENTS
Saratoga vs. Encampment, postponed to Feb 16
Sheridan vs. Cheyenne East
Tongue River vs. Sundance
Worland vs. Thermopolis
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Campbell County 65, Laramie 32
Cheyenne Central 60, Casper Kelly Walsh 44
Cody 61, Jackson Hole 15
Cokeville 67, Little Snake River 30
Douglas 72, Burns 23
Evanston 51, Rock Springs 9
Glenrock 42, Wind River 36
Green River 71, Casper Natrona 53
Hanna-Elk Mountain 45, Rock River 33
Kaycee 60, Hulett 10
Meeteetse 42, Ten Sleep 38
Midwest 45, Arvada-Clearmont 36
Moorcroft 55, Lusk 31
Mountain View 42, Lander 34
Pinedale 95, Lovell 43
Powell 56, Kemmerer 38
Riverside 48, Dubois 4
Shoshoni 55, Glenrock 32
Shoshoni 64, Wright 22
Star Valley 61, Riverton 25
Thunder Basin 63, Cheyenne South 40
Torrington 54, Buffalo 46
Upton 56, Pine Bluffs 32
Wright 39, Wind River 33
Wyoming Indian 48, Big Piney 33
CANCELLATIONS
Big Horn vs. Newcastle
POSTPONEMENTS
Saratoga vs. Encampment, postponed to Feb 16
Sheridan vs. Cheyenne East
Tongue River vs. Sundance
Worland vs. Thermopolis
