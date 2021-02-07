FRIDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Buffalo 61, Worland 56

Campbell County 80, Cheyenne South 35

Cheyenne East 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 55

Douglas 71, Rawlins 67, OT

Evanston 47, Casper Natrona 36

Hulett 62, Midwest 19

Lander 47, Wheatland 40

Lusk 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 43

Mountain View 57, Big Piney 45

Powell 73, Pinedale 32

Rocky Mountain 85, Thermopolis 54

Saratoga 66, Burns 51

Sheridan 55, Cheyenne Central 46

Southeast 61, Glenrock 23

Star Valley 51, Cody 30

Thunder Basin 64, Laramie 39

Torrington 63, Newcastle 52

Upton 65, Kaycee 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Burlington 57, Ten Sleep 53

Burns 53, Saratoga 33

Campbell County 48, Cheyenne South 45

Casper Natrona 68, Evanston 23

Cheyenne Central 45, Sheridan 40

Cheyenne East 69, Casper Kelly Walsh 44

Douglas 79, Rawlins 27

Farson-Eden 44, Little Snake River 34

Hulett 44, Midwest 36

Lusk 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 28

Mountain View 54, Big Piney 50

Newcastle 57, Torrington 40

Pinedale 52, Powell 45

Rocky Mountain 47, Thermopolis 41

Southeast 37, Glenrock 21

Star Valley 41, Cody 37

Thunder Basin 72, Laramie 46

Upton 42, Kaycee 37

Wheatland 41, Lander 32

Worland 52, Buffalo 50

SATURDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Big Piney 61, Wyoming Indian 37

Buffalo 73, Torrington 38

Cheyenne Central 64, Casper Kelly Walsh 49

Cody 64, Jackson Hole 62

Cokeville 66, Little Snake River 37

Douglas 53, Burns 25

Dubois 65, Riverside 53

Evanston 42, Rock Springs 40, 2OT

Green River 66, Casper Natrona 51

Hanna-Elk Mountain 65, Rock River 38

Kaycee 58, Hulett 40

Laramie 67, Campbell County 62

Lovell 63, Pinedale 41

Midwest 60, Arvada-Clearmont 59

Moorcroft 49, Lusk 37

Mountain View 55, Lander 48

Powell 71, Kemmerer 31

Shoshoni 68, Wright 40

Shoshoni 72, Glenrock 45

Star Valley 56, Riverton 36

Thunder Basin 78, Cheyenne South 50

Upton 69, Pine Bluffs 51

Wind River 68, Glenrock 54

Wind River 88, Wright 73

 CANCELLATIONS

Big Horn vs. Newcastle

St. Stephens vs. Burlington

POSTPONEMENTS

Saratoga vs. Encampment, postponed to Feb 16

Sheridan vs. Cheyenne East

Tongue River vs. Sundance

Worland vs. Thermopolis

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Campbell County 65, Laramie 32

Cheyenne Central 60, Casper Kelly Walsh 44

Cody 61, Jackson Hole 15

Cokeville 67, Little Snake River 30

Douglas 72, Burns 23

Evanston 51, Rock Springs 9

Glenrock 42, Wind River 36

Green River 71, Casper Natrona 53

Hanna-Elk Mountain 45, Rock River 33

Kaycee 60, Hulett 10

Meeteetse 42, Ten Sleep 38

Midwest 45, Arvada-Clearmont 36

Moorcroft 55, Lusk 31

Mountain View 42, Lander 34

Pinedale 95, Lovell 43

Powell 56, Kemmerer 38

Riverside 48, Dubois 4

Shoshoni 55, Glenrock 32

Shoshoni 64, Wright 22

Star Valley 61, Riverton 25

Thunder Basin 63, Cheyenne South 40

Torrington 54, Buffalo 46

Upton 56, Pine Bluffs 32

Wright 39, Wind River 33

Wyoming Indian 48, Big Piney 33

 CANCELLATIONS

Big Horn vs. Newcastle

POSTPONEMENTS

Saratoga vs. Encampment, postponed to Feb 16

Sheridan vs. Cheyenne East

Tongue River vs. Sundance

Worland vs. Thermopolis

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

