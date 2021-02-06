FRIDAY

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Buffalo 61, Worland 56

Campbell County 80, Cheyenne South 35

Cheyenne East 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 55

Douglas 71, Rawlins 67, OT

Evanston 47, Casper Natrona 36

Hulett 62, Midwest 19

Lander 47, Wheatland 40

Lusk 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 43

Mountain View 57, Big Piney 45

Powell 73, Pinedale 32

Rocky Mountain 85, Thermopolis 54

Saratoga 66, Burns 51

Sheridan 55, Cheyenne Central 46

Southeast 61, Glenrock 23

Star Valley 51, Cody 30

Thunder Basin 64, Laramie 39

Torrington 63, Newcastle 52

Upton 65, Kaycee 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Burlington 57, Ten Sleep 53

Burns 53, Saratoga 33

Campbell County 48, Cheyenne South 45

Casper Natrona 68, Evanston 23

Cheyenne Central 45, Sheridan 40

Cheyenne East 69, Casper Kelly Walsh 44

Douglas 79, Rawlins 27

Farson-Eden 44, Little Snake River 34

Hulett 44, Midwest 36

Lusk 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 28

Mountain View 54, Big Piney 50

Newcastle 57, Torrington 40

Pinedale 52, Powell 45

Rocky Mountain 47, Thermopolis 41

Southeast 37, Glenrock 21

Star Valley 41, Cody 37

Thunder Basin 72, Laramie 46

Upton 42, Kaycee 37

Wheatland 41, Lander 32

Worland 52, Buffalo 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.

