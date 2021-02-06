FRIDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Buffalo 61, Worland 56
Campbell County 80, Cheyenne South 35
Cheyenne East 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 55
Douglas 71, Rawlins 67, OT
Evanston 47, Casper Natrona 36
Hulett 62, Midwest 19
Lander 47, Wheatland 40
Lusk 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 43
Mountain View 57, Big Piney 45
Powell 73, Pinedale 32
Rocky Mountain 85, Thermopolis 54
Saratoga 66, Burns 51
Sheridan 55, Cheyenne Central 46
Southeast 61, Glenrock 23
Star Valley 51, Cody 30
Thunder Basin 64, Laramie 39
Torrington 63, Newcastle 52
Upton 65, Kaycee 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burlington 57, Ten Sleep 53
Burns 53, Saratoga 33
Campbell County 48, Cheyenne South 45
Casper Natrona 68, Evanston 23
Cheyenne Central 45, Sheridan 40
Cheyenne East 69, Casper Kelly Walsh 44
Douglas 79, Rawlins 27
Farson-Eden 44, Little Snake River 34
Hulett 44, Midwest 36
Lusk 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 28
Mountain View 54, Big Piney 50
Newcastle 57, Torrington 40
Pinedale 52, Powell 45
Rocky Mountain 47, Thermopolis 41
Southeast 37, Glenrock 21
Star Valley 41, Cody 37
Thunder Basin 72, Laramie 46
Upton 42, Kaycee 37
Wheatland 41, Lander 32
Worland 52, Buffalo 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.