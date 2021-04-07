CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order disbarring Arapaho attorney Terri V. Smith from the practice of law.
The order of disbarment stemmed from a 2019 felony drug arrest which ended with Smith pleading guilty to two felonies and being sentenced to six months in prison to be followed by six months of home confinement and three years of supervised release, according to a press release.
Smith stipulated to the disbarment, which was presented to the Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR). In approving the BPR’s recommendation for an order of disbarment, the Wyoming Supreme Court ordered Smith to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750 and costs of $50 to the Wyoming State Bar.