State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Casper police officer had reasonable suspicion to stop a man because he didn't signal a left turn for long enough, resulting in a search of his car and a felony drug charge.

While Jason Earl Anderson lost his appeal, Wyoming's highest court was "sympathetic" to his legal question: Did law enforcement have a reasonable suspicion he committed a traffic violation when he engaged his turn signal for 13 seconds instead of at least 100 feet before his turn?

