Grand Teton National Park

A visitor to Jenny Lake walks the road to the attraction in Grand Teton National Park, keeping an eye out for vehicles as he makes his way past an overflow of vehicles to the parking area, shore and trails.

 Angus M. Thuermer, Jr./WyoFile

Though growing visitation to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks has led to overflowing parking lots and traffic snarls, superintendents say visitor patterns and geography make transitioning to shuttle systems unlikely anytime soon.

Citing separate studies, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and GTNP Superintendent Chip Jenkins recently said parkwide shuttle systems don’t make sense for the popular northwestern Wyoming destinations. That’s because visitors often drive in one entrance and out another and the costs of shuttling them would be huge, among other reasons.

