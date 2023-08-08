State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

CASPER — After more than a year of failed attempts by state lawmakers to develop solutions to Wyoming’s languishing affordable housing supply, one approach has garnered some forward momentum: reforming zoning laws.

Zoning laws regulate land use, and are meant to make sure communities are organized responsibly. They’re the regulations that distinguish residential, commercial and agricultural land, set minimum lot sizes and create public parks.

