A weak cold front is dropping southward across the area, with
Canadian high pressure building into the area behind it. Along
with this Canadian high pressure, areas of smoke from Canadian
wildfires seeping into the area, especially across northern
Wyoming. The smoke will continue to spread south and west through
the remainder of the day and tonight. Visibility will be reduced
at times as a result, especially across northern Wyoming.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
Green River High School senior Braxton Cordova has his shot attempt saved by the Torrington High School goalkeeper.
GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School boys’ soccer team lost to the Torrington High School Blazers, 2-1, in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday, May 18.
The squads played four minutes of action before the game was delayed 30 minutes thanks to lightning and thunder in the area. When play resumed, the Wolves controlled possession for most of the first half.
Torrington junior Elijah Hatch was able to find the back of the net in one of the rare possessions the Blazers had to give his team a 1-0 advantage.
“I thought we controlled most of the game. It was a set piece that we gave up the goal on. I thought they played well. They possessed the ball, they did everything that I asked him to do. There were some calls that didn’t go our way and some shots went wide,” said Green River head coach Josh Webb after the game.
“I think we executed our plan. We wanted to possess and take quality shots that were there. I think the boys had some nerves and stuff like that, but man, I am so proud of them. They played well. We had our chances.”
The score remained the same well into the second half. Much like the first half, Green River possessed the ball for most of the second half with several shots on goal opportunities.
In the 69th minute, the Blazers were called for a penalty in the goalie box, which allowed senior Braxton Cordova to tie the game 1-1 with a penalty kick.
As the game appeared to be heading into overtime, the Blazers had a late goal in the 79th minute by Hatch to secure the victory for Torrington.
Green River senior AB Vergara said the rain delay really impacted the Wolves because they had to figure out ways to stay amped up for 30 minutes after getting the game started.
“It’s tough because you have that adrenaline pumping and you want to keep moving. We come into the locker room and we’re trying to not overstretch and keep that same mindset that we had going into the game. It’s hard. We’re bumping music, trying to stay hyped,” he said.
Cordova said the goal of the Wolves this season was to win state, but he is proud of what the team was able to accomplish.
“Throughout my high school career, Green River hasn’t been able to be very successful. Going into this year, we had a lot more skill than years before and I think that just made everyone want to work harder. We had a goal to go win state. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but I’m still proud of what we were able to accomplish,” he said.
The Wolves can still reach the consolation game with a win on Friday, May 19, against either Douglas High School or Powell High School at 11 a.m. at Green River High School.
“These boys had one heck of a season. 10-2. They can’t hang their head. I mean, they played well. We’re going to regroup, go from there and worry about tomorrow’s game,” Webb said.