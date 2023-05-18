GRHS Soccer

Green River High School senior Braxton Cordova has his shot attempt saved by the Torrington High School goalkeeper.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School boys’ soccer team lost to the Torrington High School Blazers, 2-1, in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday, May 18.

The squads played four minutes of action before the game was delayed 30 minutes thanks to lightning and thunder in the area. When play resumed, the Wolves controlled possession for most of the first half.

