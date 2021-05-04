Abdullah Jaber, whose son Mubarak died in a migrant ship sinking last month, sits at his home in Khartoum, Sudan, on Friday, April 30. When more than 100 Africans hoping to reach Europe on a rubber boat called repeatedly for help in late April, a rescue never came. In all, approximately 130 people are believed to have died off the Libyan coast. It was the deadliest wreck so far this year in the Mediterranean Sea and has renewed accusations that European countries are failing to help migrant boats in trouble.