Residents displaced from a surge of violent attacks squat on blankets and in hastily made tents in the village of Masteri in west Darfur, Sudan, on July 30, 2020. The U.N. says ethnic fighting in Jan. 2021 in Darfur spanned two provinces, killing at least 250 people and displacing 120,000, mostly women and children. The Darfur bloodletting — just two weeks after the end of the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force’s decade-long mandate in the region — raised questions about the government's ability to protect civilians there.