Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall on May 8, 2019, with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. One of the most dramatic claims in Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey was that their son was denied a royal title, possibly because of the color of his skin. Queen Elizabeth II has nine great-grandchildren, including Archie. They are not princes and princesses, apart from the three children of Prince William, who is second in line to the throne and destined to be king one day.