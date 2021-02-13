Victoria Martinez, 44, walks with her daughters to the school in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. By May this year, barring any surprises, Martinez will complete a change of both gender and identity at a civil registry in Barcelona, finally closing a patience-wearing chapter that has been stretched during the pandemic. The process, in her own words, has also been “humiliating.”(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)