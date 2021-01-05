Saudi journalists watch a screen showing the meeting of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) taking place in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Qatar's ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend a high-level summit of Arab leaders, following an announcement that the kingdom would end its years long embargo on the tiny Gulf state. The Qatari emir's arrival in the kingdom's ancient desert city of Al-Ula on Tuesday was broadcast live on Saudi TV.