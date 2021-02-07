Demonstrators wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus carry old Belarusian national flags during an Dec. 13, 2020, opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. Protests against President Alexander Lukashenko that gripped Belarus for months seem quelled by Winter's cold and harsh police action, but opposition forces are preparing to turn up the heat in the spring and observers say Lukashenko doesn’t have a clear strategy to overcome new unrest.