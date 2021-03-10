Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 25, 2019. Almost as soon as Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism on social media. Many say it was painful to watch Meghan’s experiences with racism invalidated by the royal family, members of the media and the public, offering up yet another example of a Black woman’s experience being disregarded and denied.