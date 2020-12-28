Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.