This image shows a group of detained people inside a deportation center which was urgently transformed into a detention center in the absence of prison space. Dmitry Shelomentsev was among those who had to wait in a police bus for hours at Sakharavo before being taken in. Sentenced to 15 days in jail for participating in the Tuesday rally, Shelomentsev messaged the AP reporter on Feb. 4 from a cell for eight inmates where 28 people were held, awaiting transfer to smaller ones.