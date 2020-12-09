The flags of the European Union, Poland and the city of Warsaw hang in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday Dec. 9. Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said the city was displaying EU flags around the city as a way of putting pressure on the national government to compromise in a dispute with the EU over the next long-term budget. Trzaskowski said the city wants to show to the rest of the EU that the Polish government's tough position "is not the position of the whole of Poland."