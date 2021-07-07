Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent each afternoon. Overnight humidity will recover to 35 to 40 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible warnings. &&