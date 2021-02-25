An anti-coup protester with thanaka, a traditional face paste with letters CDM, representing "Civil Disobedience Movement," displays a placard with an image of deposed Myanmar President Win Myint during a street march in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Thursday, Feb. 25. Social media giant Facebook announced Thursday it was banning all accounts linked to Myanmar's military as well as ads from military-controlled companies in the wake of the army's seizure of power on Feb. 1.