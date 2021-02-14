A demonstrator shines his cellphone flashlight as an other waves a poster reads "I'm not afraid, Freedom for Navalny" during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Jan. 23. When the team of jailed Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny announced a protest in a new format, urging people to come out to their residential courtyards on Sunday and shine their cellphone flashlights, many responded with jokes and skepticism.